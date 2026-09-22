Week 2 NFL Power Rankings: Saints & Bengals Rise as Chargers and Buccaneers Fall

Week 2 of the NFL season is done and dusted, and somehow the season we’ve been waiting months and months for is already over 10 percent of the way over. Football season always flies by, but these first two weeks have gone by in a blink of an eye.

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To say the first two weeks haven’t gone as many predicted would be an understatement. Some teams nobody thought would be good have played very well out the gates, while some of the teams people predicted to make the playoffs (cough cough Chargers cough cough) have come out the gates completely flat.

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With the season being so unpredictable thus far means that power rankings are all over the place. I doubt anyone will fully agree with anybody’s power rankings, but that’s what makes them so fun at this point of the season. Anyways, here’s our shot at ranking all 32 NFL teams through the first two weeks of the season.

1. Buffalo Bills (2-0)

Imago September 13, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 warms up prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on September 13, 2026. Buffalo won, 36-31. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260913_aap_w137_144 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Last Week’s Rank: 1

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Week 2 Result: 41-31 win over DET

Week 3 Matchup: vs LAC

Is there any surprise that the Buffalo Bills are our top team this week? First, they scored 36 on Houston’s defense, then they dominated Detroit in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the score indicated. Josh Allen is playing out of his mind, and it doesn’t appear anyone can stop them right now.

2. San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 2

Week 2 Result: 35-13 win over MIA

Week 3 Matchup: vs ARI

It wasn’t the toughest matchup for the 49ers on Sunday, but they did exactly what they had to do. Take care of business. Brock Purdy looks like one of the best quarterbacks early on this season, and the defense has played lights out in the first two weeks.

3. Seattle Seahawks (2-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 3

Week 2 Result: 31-7 win over ARI

Week 3 Matchup: at WAS

The Seattle Seahawks have been suffocating on defense, giving up 17 points in two games this season, and their offense came alive with Drew Lock on Sunday. I know it was Arizona, but if they can score 21+ until Sam Darnold returns (which could actually be this weekend), they’ll probably be undefeated.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (2-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 11

Week 2 Result: 20-6 win over HOU

Week 3 Matchup: at PIT

Cincinnati has a defense? The Dexter Lawrence II addition looks like it’s worked wonders for this Bengals defense. They were able to engulf the Texans’ rushing attack and had CJ Stroud running for his life. Just wait until the offense starts to light up the scoreboard.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

Imago SPORTS-FBN-GREGORIAN-COLUMN-FILEPIC-KC Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 ahead of the Chiefs s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xThexKansasxCityxStarx 182273220W EmilyxCurielx krtphotoslive966063

Last Week’s Rank: 8

Week 2 Result: 33-30 (OT) win over IND

Week 3 Matchup: at MIA

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Denver Broncos in Week 1, and while this was a far less dominant win, they showed they can grind it out and win close games, which is something they could not do in 2025. Patrick Mahomes looks great, Kenneth Walker ran it well and their defense made plays late when they needed it. They’re contenders once again.

6. Los Angeles Rams (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 10

Week 2 Result: 28-6 win over NYG

Week 3 Matchup: at DEN

This was the Los Angeles Rams we knew we’d see this year. Week 1 in Australia was a fluke, so I think this is what we can expect to see from them for the rest of the season. This is the best roster in the sport, and they have a chance to be the best offense in the NFL for the second straight season, especially once Puka Nacua returns.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 9

Week 2 Result: 20-13 loss to DEN

Week 3 Matchup: vs NE

Yes, the Jaguars are this high even with a loss to Denver. Despite the last collapses, the team still looks like one of the best teams in the league. This could come back to bite us in a week if they lose against New England this weekend, but Jacksonville is still a major threat in the NFL. Trevor Lawrence looked great despite the poor box score numbers.

8. Minnesota Vikings (2-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 16

Week 2 Result: 9-3 win over CHI

Week 3 Matchup: at TB

This Minnesota Vikings defense is dangerous. They have been for a while now, but people are finally starting to take notice after a 2-0 start with wins over the Packers and Bears. I know weather played a factor, but they completely shut down Caleb Williams and Chicago’s run game, so until further notice, they’re a top-10 team.

9. New Orleans Saints (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 17

Week 2 Result: 24-17 win over BAL

Week 3 Matchup: vs LV

The New Orleans Saints have played bad football for five of the eight quarters they’ve played this year, and yet, they’re 1-1 with a win over the Ravens and a one-point, overtime loss to the Lions, both of which came on the road. Tyler Shough is the real deal, and he can take this team far.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 20: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 celebrates after a touchdown during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Commanders National Football League game at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, MD. Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 20 Eagles at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9662512201679

Last Week’s Rank: 7

Week 2 Result: 24-20 win over TEN

Week 3 Matchup: at CHI

The big question mark with this Philadelphia team is the interior offensive line. The defense will win them games; we know that. Jalen Hurts looked comfortable in this offense; just the pressure and poor running game were the reasons this game was close.

11. Denver Broncos (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 14

Week 2 Result: 20-13 win over JAX

Week 3 Matchup: vs LAR

The Denver Broncos pick up a big win over Jacksonville to get into the win column. The defense did its thing, Bo Nix settled into the offense, and Davis Webb had a better week calling plays. Still, questions remain with this team, especially with the injuries in the backfield. Next week will be a major challenge.

12. Carolina Panthers (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 22

Week 2 Result: 34-3 win over ATL

Week 3 Matchup: at CLE

Look, a lot of people are hyping up the Carolina Panthers, and I am too, but I’m not taking it as far as some. Remember, they were blown out by Chicago, and I know they won by 30+ this week, but they played the worst team in the league (spoiler alert). This offense is fun and defense has potential, but they need to beat a good team before they go much higher in the rankings.

13. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 4

Week 2 Result: 24-17 loss to NO

Week 3 Matchup: vs DAL (Brazil)

The Baltimore Ravens looked great in Week 1, and it looked like they’d roll through New Orleans too, but they just fell apart in the second half on both sides of the football. Now they have to go to Brazil to play a Dallas team that just dropped 37. We’ll see what this team is made of this week.

14. Chicago Bears (1-1)

Imago Chicago Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson walks past quarterback Caleb Williams 18 after the Bears 24-20 win over the New York Giants at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, November 9, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA CHI20251109131 MARKxBLACK

Last Week’s Rank: 5

Week 2 Result: 9-3 loss to MIN

Week 3 Matchup: vs PHI

The Chicago Bears were the talk of the town in Week 1 after dropping 59 points just to go and score three against Minnesota in Week 2. Has any team had a 56-point drop off from one week to the next? I can’t think of one. And with Caleb Williams out, things aren’t looking great in Chicago. Luckily, it appears he won’t be out long.

15. New England Patriots (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 13

Week 2 Result: 20-3 win over PIT

Week 3 Matchup: at JAX

Man, this New England offense doesn’t look good. Having a rough one against Seattle is one thing, and not to discredit the Pittsburgh defense, but you’d hope the Patriots would show more signs of life. New England’s defense, though, looks like it’ll be one of the league’s best, which should excite fans.

16. Detroit Lions (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 12

Week 2 Result: 41-31 loss to BUF

Week 3 Matchup: vs NYJ

The Detroit Lions have been a weird team this season. They dominated the first half against New Orleans before allowing them to comeback and nearly win the game. Then, Buffalo blew them out in the first half before they found their rhythm in the second. This defense has a ways to go and their offense has to be more consistent.

17. Houston Texans (0-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 6

Week 2 Result: 20-6 loss to CIN

Week 3 Matchup: at IND

It’s not the first time the Houston Texans have started off a season 0-2, so it’s not unfamiliar territory for them. The offensive line is the most concerning part throughout two weeks, even with the new upgrades. They’ll have a chance to get into the win column against Indianapolis this week.

18. New York Giants (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 15

Week 2 Result: 28-6 loss to LAR

Week 3 Matchup: at TEN

This sucks because I really wanted to see what Jaxson Dart and Co. could do against a really good team, but Dart exited the game early with a knee injury and New York’s offense could never really get going with Jameis Winston. If the lip readers are right and Dart is actually out 4-6 weeks, the Giants are in trouble. Their defense isn’t good enough to survive without Dart scoring 25+.

19. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages December 23, 2018:.Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 rushes in for a touchdown during an NFL American Football Herren USA football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. . /CSM NFL Football 2018: Buccaneers vs Cowboys DEC 23 – ZUMAcf3_ 20181223_zaf_cf3_078 Copyright: xMannyxFloresx

Last Week’s Rank: 20

Week 2 Result: 37-20 win over WAS

Week 3 Matchup: vs BAL (Brazil)

The Dallas Cowboys looked like the same team we saw last year in Week 1, but they were much better this time around, dropping 37 points and holding Washington to 10. Jayden Daniels did exit at halftime with an injury, but it was still an encouraging performance.

20. Las Vegas Raiders (2-0)

Last Week’s Rank: 26

Week 2 Result: 26-14 win over LAC

Week 3 Matchup: at NO

What a surprise! The Raiders have started the season 2-0, after a surprising win over the Chargers. Kirk Cousins is playing well and the defense is flying under Rob Leonard. They have a big test in New Orleans this weekend.

21. Indianapolis Colts (0-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 25

Week 2 Result: 33-30 (OT) loss to KC

Week 3 Matchup: vs HOU

The Indianapolis Colts were blown out in Week 1, but despite a loss this week, they jumped quite a few spots after taking Kansas City to the wire in primetime in Arrowhead. Their offense looked improved, but their defense still has a ways to go, which is why they’re still pretty far down this list.

22. Green Bay Packers (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 19

Week 2 Result: 20-17 (OT) win over NYJ

Week 3 Matchup: vs ATL

Yes, the Green Bay Packers won, but man was it ugly. This Packers defense looked good against New York, but the offense was horrible. It’s been two weeks of the offensive line not looking efficient enough or at the standard Packers fans expect.

23. Washington Commanders (0-2)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals Sep 29, 2024 Glendale, Arizona, USA Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin 17 celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240929_mjr_su5_033

Last Week’s Rank: 18

Week 2 Result: 37-20 loss to DAL

Week 3 Matchup: vs SEA

With Jayden Daniels out for who knows how long, it’s going to be a tough road forward for Washington, who is already sitting at 0-2. They have talent on both sides of the football, but without a quarterback, it’s going to be hard to piece together wins.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 23

Week 2 Result: 20-3 loss to NE

Week 3 Matchup: vs CIN

Same old Steelers. That’s exactly what Pittsburgh fans are thinking. The defense is lights out, but the offense is stagnant. They’ll have to get back on track against a divisional opponent this weekend.

25. Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 27

Week 2 Result: 31-7 loss to SEA

Week 3 Matchup: at SF

Arizona looked good in Week 1, but they were completely outmatched in Week 2 against Seattle, but so are a lot of teams. Despite a 24-point loss they actually jumped a couple spots in our rankings because of other teams’ failings and the fact that this offense can win them some games they’re not supposed to win.

26. New York Jets (1-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 28

Week 2 Result: 20-17 (OT) loss to GB

Week 3 Matchup: at DET

Even with the loss, the New York Jets look better than anticipated. The defense looks better, and the offense has shown signs of life. If Aaron Glenn managed the game better, they could be 2-0 going into Week 3, but they’re not.

27. Cleveland Browns (1-1)

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson 4 throws a pass in the second quarter during the game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on October 13, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 13 Browns at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24101309

Last Week’s Rank: 32

Week 2 Result: 23-19 win over TB

Week 3 Matchup: vs CAR

Last week, the Cleveland Browns looked like the clear worst team in football. This week, they fought off a weather delay and still took down Baker Mayfield and Co. It makes no sense, but it happened, and they really didn’t look half bad. They get a good test against Carolina next Sunday, and that game will tell us a lot.

28. Tennessee Titans (0-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 30

Week 2 Result: 24-20 loss to PHI

Week 3 Matchup: at NYG

Tennessee looked a lot better against Philadelphia than they did against the Jets in Week 1. The Tennessee defensive line worked against Philadelphia, but it wasn’t enough. The Titans hope they can get back on track against the Giants on Sunday.

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 21

Week 2 Result: 23-19 loss to CLE

Week 3 Matchup: vs MIN

How do you lose to the Browns? Like, seriously, how? Baker Mayfield looks like a shell of himself right now after getting his big contract extension, so for now, Tampa is easily a bottom-four team in the NFL.

30. Los Angeles Chargers (0-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 24

Week 2 Result: 26-14 loss to LV

Week 3 Matchup: at BUF

Man, the Chargers have been awful. With the Mike McDaniel hire, everyone thought the offense would look different, and Justin Herbert would have the best season of his career. Well, losses to the Raiders and Cardinals aren’t exactly the start they anticipated. Now they have the red-hot Bills this weekend.

31. Miami Dolphins (0-2)

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – AUGUST 20: Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis 2 speaks to the media during a New York Giants and Miami Dolphins joint practice at the Miami Dolphins Training Camp on August 20 2026, at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 20 Giants-Dolphins Joint Practice EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon796260820082

Last Week’s Rank: 31

Week 2 Result: 35-13 loss to SF

Week 3 Matchup: vs KC

The Miami Dolphins were never going to be good this year, and they haven’t been through the first two weeks of the season. I had them 32nd in my preseason power rankings, but they just narrowly avoid the bottom spot this week.

32. Atlanta Falcons (0-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 29

Week 2 Result: 34-3 loss to CAR

Week 3 Matchup: at GB

The Atlanta Falcons are the worst team in the NFL until the quarterback situation improves. Until then, they will be 32nd.