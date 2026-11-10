“We’ll Be Back”: Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson Abruptly Pause Their Podcast Days After Move to Colin Cowherd’s ‘The Volume’

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson have built a relationship over the past years, hosting fans’ beloved podcast, Calm Down. But now, the renowned hosts have put a halt to their podcast. This comes just a month after the two announced their move to sports personality Colin Cowherd’s The Volume sports network.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Hi everyone, NO NEW EPISODES THIS WEEK. We’ll be back next Tuesday,” the Clam Down podcast’s Instagram story read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two hosts have been hosting the talk-show-style podcast since February 2021, with the duo having over 400 episodes of the podcast already. A pivotal moment came last month, when the two decided it was time to move their podcast to a sports network, and to do so by joining Colin Cowherd, another fellow sports media personality who has been in the industry for more than three decades.

Cowherd launched The Volume the same month and year Calm Down started, with its flagship program being The Colin Cowherd Podcast. The two have inked a partnership with The Volume, where the network will handle ad sales, production, and distribution. All the figures were vocal about the new partnership and were jubilant about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Calm Down’ has always been about real conversations with our friends and our listeners, and The Volume gets that. We’re excited to grow the show with a team that believes in what we’ve built,” Andrews said in a statement, according to The Variety.

Thompson chipped in on the partnership as well, saying that she was “grateful to be back in Colin Cowherd’s orbit” and that it is going to be “a good time.” Cowherd himself sounded enticed by his new partnership back in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have known Erin and Charissa for years, and there aren’t enough words to describe how smart and talented they are. I could not be more excited to bring two of the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment to The Volume,” Cowherd said.

Andrews and Thompson, in the meantime, were focusing on their individual careers along with hosting their podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrews is the lead sideline reporter on Fox Sports. She recently completed her 300th NFL broadcast when she reported on the game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Even NFL legend Tom Brady reacted to her achievement with three heart emojis. Moreover, she runs a successful fan apparel business, WEAR by Erin Andrews.

Meanwhile, Thompson hosts Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football and Fox NFL Kickoff. She has worked as a production assistant at FOX Sports Net Rocky Mountain, and moved to Versus and Yahoo Sports as a sports anchor. Thompson has worked at ESPN as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two have been successful in their individual careers and have constantly shared their life experiences with each other. In a recent episode of their podcast, the two talked about struggling with Botox, a skin treatment done to soften wrinkles. The Volume will surely take advantage of their bond and experience, especially when they bring a huge female audience with them.

“Erin and Charissa are exactly the kind of talent we want at The Volume — smart, authentic, funny, and completely themselves. ‘Calm Down’ gives us a chance to reach a huge female audience while letting two of the biggest personalities in sports media do what they do best: have great conversations. We’re excited to build this next chapter with them,” chief content officer at The Volume, Logan Swaim, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, it looks like the two hosts have taken a break or are planning for something big in the coming weeks. Nonetheless, the podcast will resume next Tuesday, so the fans won’t have to wait too long to see their beloved duo.