“We’re all Confused”: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Speaks Out Against NFL For Suddenly Punishing Kyle Juszczyk

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy didn’t hold back when reporters asked him about the strangest fine of the 49ers’ season so far: a one-handed celebration Kyle Juszczyk has been doing since before Purdy joined. The NFL fined 49ers fullback $14,926 over the celebration he performed after his Week 2 touchdown against Miami. The league classified the gesture as an “offensive demonstration.”

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After hauling in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Purdy in the third quarter, Juszczyk embraced teammates Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, then raised his right hand to his mouth, tilted his head back, and mimed taking a drink, his signature celebration for years, built around his longtime nickname, “Juice.”

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“Juice, that’s his name. He drinks a juice box after he makes big plays. We’re all confused, and it sucks, to be honest, for him,” Purdy said to reporters.

The NFL didn’t see it that way. According to ESPN, the NFL’s fine letter said officials viewed Juszczyk’s gesture as an imitation of chugging a beer and considered it inappropriate under the league’s rules.

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The celebration also carried a bit of irony, considering the 49ers’ usual approach to post-touchdown antics. Purdy pointed to the team’s general rules and how head coach Kyle Shanahan regularly addresses certain celebrations around the league.

“Kyle does a good job of hitting stuff around the league with violent acts after scoring touchdowns or jumping on the goalposts or whatever. And yeah, that never came up.”

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Juszczyk didn’t hide his own bewilderment either. He reposted news of the fine with a simple “Can’t make this stuff up,” and texted NFL Network insider Adam Schefter directly to add, “And I don’t even drink beer!”

According to the 49ers’ own beat coverage, Juszczyk initially thought Shanahan was joking when the coach delivered the news, and he later set up his own props for a media session, including a jug labeled “Not Beer” and a thigh pad decorated with a hand-drawn juice box. Juszczyk has appealed the fine, with the hearing set for next week.

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Teammates piled on in his defense almost immediately. Tight end George Kittle joked about starting a campaign of his own.

“I think we’re gonna sign a petition to Juice’s new nickname being ‘Beer,'” Kittle said. “So, that’s his new thing.”

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Former NFL center and current ESPN analyst Jason Kelce went further, arguing the fine didn’t hold up to scrutiny at all.

“Juszczyk should threaten to counter-sue for defamation,” Kelce wrote. “How dare the NFL allege false accusations? No way they can prove he was chugging alcohol. He was chugging that ‘juice.'”

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Even three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt weighed in publicly, poking fun at the league’s reasoning.

“For a guy whose nickname is Juice, could it not be ‘reasonably construed’ that he is drinking… stay with me here… Juice?” Watt wrote.

The latest fine was not Juszczyk’s only one this season. Juszczyk had already been fined $20,033 after the 49ers’ Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Australia. The NFL cited an “impermissible use of the helmet” on a lead block for running back Christian McCaffrey, though the play was not flagged during the game.

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The fine is also an unusual development for Juszczyk, who has been San Francisco’s nominee for the Art Rooney Award for sportsmanship for six straight seasons. The 14-year veteran has also made 10 Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors in 2023 and 2025, but now the focus is on a celebration that has been part of his routine for years.

Juszczyk’s appeal is still pending, with his hearing set for Tuesday. Whatever comes of it, Purdy and the 49ers have already made their feelings pretty clear. As far as they’re concerned, Juice was just being Juice.