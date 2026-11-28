It is extremely difficult to step into the head-coaching role in the middle of the season, but doing so without any prior NFL coaching or even college football coaching experience is a tough pill. And Indianapolis Colts legend Jeff Saturday, who was made interim HC in 2022, had warned late owner Jim Irsay about the blunderous attempt to save the season.

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“He’s like, ‘Hey, can you help me?’ And I was like, ‘All right, man. I’ll pop in.’ And I told him that night, guys, this is no joke. I said, ‘We’re going 0 and 8. Just so you know, bro, we ain’t winning a game,'” Colts legend Jeff Saturday said on the “Football Related” podcast. “And he’s like, ‘Ah, you know, Jeff, you’re going to do better than that.’ I said, ‘Jim, man, you got no coaches.'”

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In the 2022 season, the Colts were 3-5-1 in the league after a loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. This led Irsay to make a whirlwind decision, firing head coach Frank Reich, who missed the playoffs with the team the previous season.

Irsay even defended his decision at a press conference, saying that “there’s no rule book that tells you, ‘Now you should make a change,'” and that after being part of the league for more than 50 years, “it’s intuitive.”

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But who did he choose to be the interim head coach for the eight games left? A former high school coach! Yes. There’s something called ‘thinking outside the box’; then there’s late Irsay giving the media mind-blowing news.

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While the media and fans put Irsay under scrutiny for the decision, he thought that Saturday was “fully capable” and “fully experienced enough” for the position. Ironically, Saturday thought the opposite and even questioned Irsay: ‘Tell me why I’m a candidate you’d consider in any role to do this.’

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But Irsay, who was known for his eccentric style of thinking, was unfazed by the repeated questions from the journalists on Saturday and his first press conference together.

“Want to bet against this guy?” Irsay exclaimed. “Put your money down. [I’d] love to see it, because I know what he’s about.”

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And the decision didn’t just come randomly. After spending 14 years as a player, winning a Super Bowl and earning six Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors, Saturday formed a deep bond with Irsay. So much so that Irsay helped his wife fly “back-and-forth” when her mother got sick. Saturday said that Irsay took “care of his guys,” which was part of the reason why he accepted the position at the time.

Cut to the first game as interim HC, it looked like Irsay’s desperate attempt became a savior for the team, as the Saturday-led team won 25-20 against the Las Vegas Raiders in his first game.

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“These guys have been through it. I told the staff, the coaches, the players, [about] the fortitude that they presented and the way they played today,” Saturday said after the win.

But that high did not last for the Colts, and they went on a seven-game losing streak from there, with the Colts ending the season with a 4-12-1 record. Despite the poor showing, Saturday wanted to retain the job and said that there would be a “significant change” if he came back.

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While Irsay didn’t agree to Saturday retaining the job directly, he did say that Saturday was “an outstanding candidate” for the position.

After becoming the sole owner of the Colts in 1997, succeeding his father, Irsay led his team to the Super Bowl XLI win, two AFC Championships and 10 division titles. But he also endured rough seasons like these. While Irsay and Saturday didn’t pair for the second time, Saturday was thankful to be considered an option for the role.

Meanwhile, Irsay showed how much he loved the Colts and was ready to take bold decisions for the betterment of the franchise, while also taking care of people close to him, like Saturday. Irsay passed away in May 2025 at the age of 65.