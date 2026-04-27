“We’re Gonna Get One”: Jalen Hurts Issues Super Bowl Declaration Amid Criticism of Eagles QB

It’s only been two years since Jalen Hurts lifted the Lombardi Trophy. But there is a stark difference in the narrative around the star QB between then and now. People have now begun to question whether the Philadelphia Eagles can win yet another one, with Hurts in play. However, the QB has a message for everyone doubting him.

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“Jalen [Hurts] texted me and was like, ‘We are gonna get one’, and it’s not just talk,” now-Eagles linebacker Jonathan Greenard told insider Dave Spadaro. “I actually see it and hear guys talk about it. This is how everybody carries themselves around the building. It’s the standard.”

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It will be wrong to write the Eagles off from Super Bowl history so quickly. They weren’t all that bad last year, after all. Entering the 2026 season, the Eagles have the 11th-highest odds of winning the Super Bowl. Yet again, they’ve made some roster moves that has got people talking. Philadelphia picked up wide receiver Makai Lemon, tight end Eli Stowers, and also brought Greenard from free agency. But the root cause behind the Eagles being undermined as Super Bowl contenders still remains: Jalen Hurts.

Unlike this year, Philadelphia had the third-highest odds of winning the Super Bowl in 2025, being the defending champions that year. But the Eagles’ campaign was highlighted by a particularly lacklustre performance from Hurts. An ESPN report on the QB’s mismatch with the offensive strategy fueled more rumors of him not being the right fit for the team. Hurts pushed back against changes that would alter the scheme, including going under center more frequently. He just wasn’t being the creative playmaker people knew him to be.

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Hurts’ numbers were not bad, per se. He threw for 3,024 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions this past season. But the Eagles were still inconsistent in the passing game, ranking 23rd in the league. Hurts is coming off a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, where he threw for only 169 yards, one touchdown, and rushed for only 14 yards. Hurts needs to work on letting the ball fly, he has dare and make those plays he was known for. It’d be wrong to let him go so soon.

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“There’s no bigger fan of Jalen than me,” team owner Jeffrey Lurie said. “The guy was MVP of the Super Bowl 13 months ago, should have been the MVP in February 2023. Exceptional and so dedicated… incredibly dedicated to the game, to winning and being a huge winner. I love everything about him.”

However, the onus is also on Jalen Hurts to reciprocate this love. The Eagles have made their move by getting their playmakers from the draft, it’s up to the QB to up his game and fall in lockstep with the team.

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The time is now for Jalen Hurts to prove everyone wrong

Jalen Hurts should be cut some slack, because he’s never played in a system that was steady. The QB will be playing his 4th season under a new offensive coordinator. But unlike last season, where Philadelphia was getting by with a safer strategy, new OC Sean Mannion has different plans for Hurts this year.

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Lemon and Stower’s additions are big for the team. Both are dynamic pass catchers, instead of A.J. Brown, who is mostly found at the perimeter. Lemon and Stowers will force Hurts to become more dynamic and throw down the middle. The new Eagles WR is a force to be reckoned with, with his run-after-catch ability. He’ll do his job; he just needs Jalen Hurts to meet him halfway. But getting these players also sends a strong message. Jalen Hurts cannot afford to play it safe anymore.

Along with these two, Mannion and the Eagles also picked up quarterback Cole Payton from the draft. The rookie poses no imminent threat to Hurts right now, but he is definitely an option for the future. Can Jalen Hurts become the player everyone wants him to be before the newbie stretches his wings? We’ll have to wait and watch.