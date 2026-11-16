“We’re Not Playing Our Best Football”: Josh Allen Issues Blunt Verdict After Jets Game as Bills QB Makes NFL History

The Buffalo Bills destroyed the New York Jets with a 31-12 win in Week 10, pushing themselves to an 8-1 record. Yet, star quarterback Josh Allen isn’t satisfied with the Bills’ performances.

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During the postgame interview, a reporter asked the quarterback if he felt like the Bills were finding novel ways of winning the games every week. Last week, James Cook served as a workhorse and ensured that the Bills held the ball for 42 minutes and 32 seconds against the Minnesota Vikings. In the Week 8 win against the Baltimore Ravens, Allen threw for 289 yards and scored two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. In Week 6, Allen won from the pocket when the Las Vegas Raiders bottled the Bills’ rushing attack. There’s been a little bit of everything, and Allen agreed.

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“We can’t control how other teams are playing,” Allen told the media in the postgame press conference. “We can only control how we’re playing, how we execute. We feel like there’s so much to learn and grow from. And we’re not playing our best football right now.

“But as we get later into the season, we feel like we’re going to continue to get better and learn from these types of moments and these types of games, and hopefully, start putting it all together here soon.”

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When another reporter asked Allen to evaluate the turnovers from the defense this game in terms of the games the Bills have played so far in the 2026 season, the quarterback was certainly not happy. Well, the Bills had two turnovers in the Week 10 game. Last week, the number was one.

“Honestly, offensively, we didn’t play too well,” Allen said. “I know you can look at the stats sheet and (see) 31 points. I didn’t feel like the first half we executed the way we wanted to.”

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Nevertheless, the Bills proved that they can win with Allen’s arm strength and his legs. He threw a touchdown pass to DJ Moore, and ran to score two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the fans couldn’t stop cheering for Cook. This week, Cook ran for 157 yards on 18 carries. In the final quarter of the game, he recorded a 74-yard touchdown run. After recording 107 rushing yards on 31 carries in the Week 9 game, this was certainly a significant improvement.

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Allen took note of it. According to the quarterback, the Bills will be better if they can get Cook more touches.

“That’s a product of the tough runs, though,” Allen noted. “That’s the product of getting those four-, five-yarders early in the game and in the third quarter. He keeps chipping away, finally there’s a crease big enough for him to get through, put his head down. He was moving. I don’t know what his speed was, but that’s the fastest I’ve seen him run, I think. He kind of found that second gear there and it was awesome to see.”

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Even though Josh Allen didn’t feel like the Bills were doing their best, head coach Joe Brady had a different perspective. With the Week 10 win, the Bills are off to their best nine-game start since 1991. Their performance against the Jets led Brady to say that it was “the best win” they’ve had this season. Of course, the win made Brady the first rookie head coach to go 8-1 in a season since 2022.

Now, the Bills will face a new challenge in the Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins. But with the way the Bills have been adapting, we can expect them to perform better, regardless of Allen’s dissatisfaction.