“We’re Sorry”: Titans CEO Apologises to Fans in Honest Message Amid Cam Ward & Co.’s Struggling Start

The Tennessee Titans are 0-5 this season. For yet another year, it looks like playoff hopes are out the window for the team. Fans are definitely far from happy about how the team is faring, for which team CEO Burke Nihill is now apologizing.

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“We’re sorry,” CEO Burke Nihill wrote in an email sent to season ticket members, according to an X account. You’ve spent far too many Sunday afternoons leaving Nissan Stadium disappointed, and you’re tired of it. Many of you have stood by the Titans for more than a quarter century, and that loyalty deserves far better than what we’ve given you. It’s an incredible privilege to spend our professional lives working for your football team, which is what makes it so painful to know we’ve been letting you down.

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Nihill also wrote that there’s “more work to do to” serve fans better. Part of that is being managed by enhancing the new Nissan Stadium fan experience. The Titans are also working to “harness the power and voices of our fans to carry this team” into the future with new experiences. Nihill added that while none of these commitments changed the fact that the team “hasn’t been good enough,” listening to fans was one way to “earn back” their trust and belief.

The Titans went 3-14 in the last two seasons. The team has also made organizational changes, bringing in Mike Borgonzi in 2025 and hiring Robert Saleh as head coach in 2026. The changes were meant to solve this catastrophic drought of wins, but the status quo remains. This is the first time since 2009 that the Titans are 0-5.

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Looking at their remaining schedule, things do not look good for the Titans. Chief among them is quarterback Cam Ward not being able to reach his ceiling in 2026, his second year in the league.

After a tough rookie season, for which he might have gotten a pass, Year 2 seems to be a massive challenge as well. So far, Ward has recorded 896 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, which rank 25th in both categories. He also has another two rushing touchdowns.

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Now 3-19 as starter, Ward may be looking as another draft bust for the Titans. But Nihill as assured fans of a plan.

“Mike Borgonzi has a plan, and he has executed on that plan, and is continuing to do so,” Nihill said in an interview with WKRN-TV. “Robert Saleh, you just feel the sense of stability he brings and credibility he brings to coaching the football team and getting them better to play, and that includes investing in Cam Ward, absolutely.”

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The trust seems unbreakable for now. But looking at the history of managerial and coaching staff changes that the team has made in the last half-decade under Nihill, with head coaches Mike Vrabel and Brian Callahan and GMs Jon Robinson and Ran Carthon all no longer with the organization, it is likely that the ropes are being loosened for these current roles yet again.

For now, the Titans will next face the Indianapolis Colts, who are 2-3 in the league.