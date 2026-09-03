“We’re Very Disappointed”: Ravens GM Issues Blunt Statement After Rashod Bateman’s Arrest

With just days left for the new season, the Baltimore Ravens front office is facing some unexpected questions. They’re in uncharted waters regarding the status of their second wide receiver, Rashod Bateman, following his arrest for an alleged car attack. The Ravens don’t have a clear timeframe for Bateman’s legal proceedings. However, general manager and executive vice president Eric DeCosta weighed in on the situation.

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“Well, it’s obviously something that we’re very disappointed about that we have to deal with these kinds of things right now,” DeCosta told the media during the press conference on Wednesday. “A little bit of a distraction at some points. But we made a statement. We knew about it right away. We contacted the league right away. Spoke to the league. The league has been doing an investigation, as well as, I suppose, the authorities.

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“In these matters, we just really kind of sit back and wait for the league and for the authorities to kind of tell us what’s going on. We’ll wait. We have no indication how long that’s going to take. Again, I feel like we’ve got a young group of receivers, but a group of receivers that we’re excited about. And a bunch of guys that can make plays. I’m excited about that. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”

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According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the Ravens’ receiver was arrested on charges of reckless conduct, misdemeanor battery (family violence), and first-degree criminal property damage on June 3, 2026. As per the allegations, Bateman smashed the windows of his ex-partner Marissa Crumley’s 2021 Mercedes-Benz while her three-month-old baby was inside. Bateman later surrendered and got out on an $8,000 bond. But the Ravens didn’t comment on the incident.

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“We are aware of the situation involving Rashod and have been in direct communication with him,” a team spokesperson previously told TMZ soon after the news went viral. “We notified the league office and have been cooperating throughout the process. As this is a pending legal matter, we will not have further comment.”

In the past, DeCosta had multiple opportunities to move on from Bateman. But the general manager kept him as a vital piece of Baltimore’s offensive unit for five years. Through these five years, Bateman appeared in 65 games. He has received 157 passes for 2,147 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. However, his production dipped in the 2025 season. Last season, he played in only 13 games and received 19 passes for just 224 yards.

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Right now, the Ravens have not indicated how long the legal battle will go on. And that uncertainty leaves the coaching staff with an inability to make a definitive offensive decision. Regardless of the timeframe, the team will have to rely on Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt as Bateman’s replacement if the starting receiver misses the first few games.

If Bateman sorts things out ahead of the Week 1 schedule, we can see him against the Indianapolis Colts on September 13. But for now, the front office will cooperate with the league in its investigation.