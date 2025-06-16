West Coast Teams Threaten Kyle Shanahan’s WR Plans After 49ers Ended Brandon Aiyuk Trade Talks

Kyle Shanahan‘s offence has never chased headlines—it crafts them. It’s not about the loudest names; it’s about the right ones. This is exactly what has kept the San Francisco 49ers a step ahead in the NFC. But this offseason seems a bit…stressful. Not just because of who’s left, but because of who might be slipping through Shanahan’s fingers.

There’s so much going on in the front office. Amidst the departures and uncertainties, some names are floating around for the open WR roster spot. While there is one name being talked about, one thing is clear: if the 49ers don’t move quickly, the West Coast might ruin Shanahan’s WR plans—or possibly, the entire season.

When Deebo Samuel‘s exit talks started heating up, it coincided with the 49ers hosting Gabe Davis in the Spring. It didn’t take a genius—or even a Schefter tweet—to figure out the Niners were quietly browsing the receiver’s aisle. And with the uncertainty around Brandon Aiyuk, there’s another name making rounds behind closed doors—Keenan Allen.

Yes, that Keenan Allen. He might be 33 now, but let’s be honest, he was never about the speed—it was all about him being exactly where his QB needed him to be. And last year, he proved that he still has it. With the Bears, he pulled out 70 catches for 744 yards and 7 TDs in 15 games. OH—he also averaged 10.6 yards per catch and 27.2% target share. These numbers are a far cry from his prime, but are still solid.

Like we mentioned, Shanahan doesn’t necessarily chase numbers. He goes for someone who fits his system. And Allen? He’d fit Kyle’s system like a glove. His game is practically built for the Shanahan playbook. The route running, slot dominance, and familiarity with NFC West secondaries could mean an instant payoff.

But the biggest question of all isn’t about ‘if’ they go for him—it’s about ‘when’ they go for him. It’s not only the 49ers with their eyes on him, with the Raiders and Cardinals in the mix as well. And when two teams you’re likely to meet on the road to January start sniffing around a player built for your system, it becomes less about fit and more about urgency. If the 49ers show the slightest bit of hesitation, their perfect piece might fall into another team’s puzzle.

Aiyuk Stays—Where Does Allen Slot In?

Just when it felt like Brandon Aiyuk was halfway out the door, well, things changed. Those trade rumours? Dead. Why? Multiple reasons. He still hasn’t recovered from the ACL/MCL tear. Now, combine that with the $120 million extension he signed last August. This was enough to bring a dead stop to any move.

And it doesn’t matter why and how Aiyuk ended up staying. It’s good that he did—he’s too valuable for Shanahan’s offence. And let’s be real—he earned every bit of that faith. Last year, the 26-year-old went off for 1,058 yards and 8 touchdowns on 74 receptions, and averaged 14.3 yards per catch.

These numbers don’t even reflect the complete story. He was the third-down lifeline, and the one who kept moving the chains when his offence needed it the most. And when Deebo was out? He picked up the slack, accounting for more than 27% of Brock Purdy‘s passing production.

But simply Aiyuk staying doesn’t mean Kyle is done building. If Allen does end up moving to the 49ers, he’s not here to take Aiyuk’s spot; he’d be here to complement it. Allen’s got that short-area magic. Drop him into the slot, and Purdy’s life gets way easier. You won’t be asking Aiyuk and George Kittle to do everything anymore. As Athlon put it, the 49ers aren’t trying to go all-in on the youth when they’re so close to a ring. And Allen is the veteran glue that could complete this offence.