What Happened to Xavier Worthy? Chiefs WR Injured on First Drive vs Chargers

Xavier Worthy’s season opener ended early after a collision with teammate Travis Kelce on the first drive against the Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver suffered a shoulder injury and was ruled out shortly after heading to the locker room. Reports confirmed a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, an injury that could sideline him for weeks.

During the Chiefs’ Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, on the first offensive series, Worthy ran a crossing route and collided with teammate Kelce while attempting to catch a third-down pass from Patrick Mahomes. The impact left Worthy favoring his right shoulder, and he was unable to get up under his own power. He was helped off the field and later ruled out with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, a potentially multi-week injury.

As the injury unfolded, NFL insiders and analysts quickly reacted on X. Former offensive lineman and FOX Sports analyst Geoff Schwartz posted, “Worthy hurt on the first drive. Less than ideal.” Meanwhile, veteran NFL reporter Judy Battista added her own concern, noting, “Xavier Worthy, with a towel over his head, is leaving the field. Yikes.”

Worthy was immediately taken to the X-ray room, and while his initial status was listed as questionable, the situation quickly escalated. Former All-Pro receiver Chad Johnson tweeted a sobering diagnosis: “Worthy has a grade 3 AC Sprain, the body was relaxed on impact with Kelce, hope he can take a shot & come back. 🙏🏾” A Grade 3 AC joint sprain is a complete separation, an injury that typically sidelines players for several weeks.

Any remaining hope for a quick return was extinguished when NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported: “#Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.”

It’s a worst-case scenario for Kansas City’s offense, which is already dealing with the suspension of Rashee Rice and a knee injury to rookie Jalen Royals. With the depth chart thinning fast, the team now leans heavily on veterans Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, along with lesser-known names like Jason Brownlee and Tyquan Thornton.

From draft night screams to injury silence: Worthy’s rising saga stalls

After being selected 28th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 NFL Draft, Xavier Worthy quickly became one of the most talked-about rookies. The excitement wasn’t limited to the team, Taylor Swift, appearing on the New Heights podcast had shared, “I became like a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, ‘We drafted Xavier Worthy,'” Swift said.

Travis Kelce admitted he was initially skeptical about Taylor Swift’s draft info, but her excitement proved real. Reacting to the viral clip, Xavier Worthy said, “That’s crazy… it’s crazy to have somebody running around the house screaming, ‘We drafted you!'” But the joy didn’t last.

NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Divisional Round-Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Jan 18, 2025 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy 1 reacts before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJayxBiggerstaffx 20250118_gma_sm8_0043Months later, just as the Chiefs were preparing for a big game, everything changed. Worthy’s injury is a major blow, especially after he had proven himself with 638 yards and six touchdowns in a standout rookie season, including key postseason performances. He also carried extra motivation, having been passed over by several teams, most notably the Indianapolis Colts.

The draft night moment is now part of Chiefs history. With the No. 15 pick, Colts GM Chris Ballard was on the clock. On The Pivot podcast, Xavier Worthy recalled, “The draft comes around and the crazy part is I got a call at fifteen to the Colts… They hung up on my face.” After the brief call ended abruptly, he said, “That’s when I knew I was going to KC.” That cold silence became the kind of fuel that drives champions.

Now, the narrative is on pause. The poetic beauty of a Week 12 revenge game against the Colts still lingers, but first, Worthy and the Chiefs must navigate this setback. The hope is that this is merely a chapter of adversity, not the defining theme of his season.