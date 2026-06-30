What if the NFL Reset With a Fantasy Draft?

Have you ever wondered what the NFL would look like if Roger Goodell hit the reset button and made the entire league restart with a fantasy draft with every single player in it? That will never happen, but now you can at least pretend it did.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

PFSN, one of the leading mock draft simulators, has now come out with a redraft simulator, which allows you to redraft the entire league from scratch. And since it’s the middle of the offseason with not much else to talk about, I decided I’d give it a try today and see what the first round could look like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Note: the draft order was randomized, and I took contracts out of the equation. This is purely who I would take if I were starting a franchise today.

1. Minnesota Vikings: QB Drake Maye

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 back to pass during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602083185

Age: 23

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting off the draft, with the first overall pick, the Minnesota Vikings select Drake Maye.

Do I think Drake Maye is the best player in the NFL? No, but he plays the most important position in the sport, is top-five at that position and is just 23 years old. When you think of the top quarterbacks in the league, they’re all 28+, so getting the MVP runner up at 23 years old was an easy pick.

2. Carolina Panthers: QB Patrick Mahomes

Age: 30

Patrick Mahomes may be 30 years old, but I don’t think there’s any question that he should be the second player off the board in this draft. Of the top-five quarterbacks in this draft, Mahomes is the only one that’s won a Super Bowl, and he’s won three of them in five appearances. He may not put up the huge numbers he did early in his career, but the guy knows how to win big games. Don’t let last year fool you.

3. Houston Texans: QB Josh Allen

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks on as players warm up before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117133

Age: 30

Josh Allen is probably the most talented quarterback of the top-three. He has a massive arm and can move better than Maye and Mahomes, plus he’s been pretty incredibly in the playoffs throughout his career, but he hasn’t been able to get over the hump yet, which is why he falls behind Mahomes. You could have him first or second and I wouldn’t be mad, but I have him third.

4. Tennessee Titans: QB Joe Burrow

Age: 29

Another pretty straightforward pick here. When Joe Burrow is on the field, he’s easily a top-five quarterback in this league, and at 29 years old, he could have another 10+ years ahead of him. Injuries have obviously been a concern, but that’s because he’s spent a lot of time behind a pretty awful offensive line. Get him consistent protection and he’s proven he can get you to the promise land.

5. Washington Commanders: QB Caleb Williams

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110149

Age: 24

This is where the decisions started getting pretty tough. There are quite a few quarterbacks in this next tier that could’ve gone fifth, but given how well Caleb Williams played in 2025, how high his ceiling is and the fact that he’s only 24 years old, I think he’s the right selection here. He’s got another 15+ years of high-level football in front of him, so I don’t see a world where he falls out the top-five of a redraft.

6. Green Bay Packers: QB Lamar Jackson

Age: 29

Lamar Jackson is a better player than Williams right now, but there’s not a big enough gap between them to justify drafting a 29-year-old over a 24-year-old. Jackson is as explosive as a playmaker as you’re gonna find in the NFL, so if he can stay healthy, he’s worthy of a top-six, maybe even top-five pick.

7. New Orleans Saints: QB Jayden Daniels

Imago GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 11: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 drops to pass during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders on September 11, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry R`adloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 11 Commanders at Packers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2509118426

Age: 25

A year ago, Jayden Daniels might’ve been a top-three pick in a fantasy draft, but after an injury-riddled second season, he slides a bit, but still lands in the top-10. There’s not a lot of hype around Daniels right now, but he is still a dynamic playmaker that has already proven he can carry a mediocre team deep into the playoffs. The injury stuff is scary after last year, but I don’t believe it’s something that will continue to be a major issue, as long as he has protection up front.

8. Buffalo Bills: QB Justin Herbert

Age: 28

This was a tough one. Justin Herbert has caught a lot of flack recently for not being able to win in the playoffs, but he’s still just 28 years old, has a huge arm, can make pretty much any throw on the field and has had a lot of success in his career. Put him on the right team with an offensive line and defense, and I think he could make a deep playoff run.

9. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Brock Purdy

Imago December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 throws the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_148 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Age: 26

Brock Purdy may not be 6-foot-5, 230 pounds like Josh Allen, he may not be able to throw it 70 yards in the air like Justin Herbert and he may not be able to run all over the field like Lamar Jackson, but all the guy does is win football games and put up numbers. And on top of all of that, he’s 26 years old. It’s not unrealistic to think he goes in the top-10 in a redraft.

10. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Jordan Love

Age: 27

I might get some flack for this, but I think Brock Purdy is a better quarterback than Jordan Love. I think Love is more talented, but if I had to choose one guy to go win me a Super Bowl, I think it would be Purdy. Now, that doesn’t mean I think Love isn’t capable of winning one – I have him going top-10 in a full-league redraft – but I know people won’t love seeing him below Purdy.

11. New York Jets: QB Trevor Lawrence

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Trevor Lawrence 16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111542520

Age: 26

Trevor Lawrence didn’t live up to the first overall pick hype early in his career, but he played very well in his first year with Liam Coen as head coach and has put himself in top-10 conversations in a redraft. I still think he falls just outside of it, but I could make the case for him going above Love and Purdy. I just need to see Lawrence have another season like 2025 first.

12. Arizona Cardinals: QB Bo Nix

Age: 26

Bo Nix was a hard one to place. He’s exceeded expectations since entering the NFL, and has proven he can win big games and step up in crucial situations, but he isn’t the most consistent player. Nix has his ups and downs, and honestly, his ankle situation scares me. If it really was inevitable that he’d break his ankle and need surgery, who’s to say it won’t be an issue again down the line? But overall, he’s a good enough player to go in the top-15 of a redraft.

13. Miami Dolphins: ED Will Anderson Jr.

Imago Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. 51 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 Pittsburgh *** Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr 51 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 Pittsburgh Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/ScottxColemanx EP_SCN

Age: 24

Finally, the first non-quarterback comes off the board. Will Anderson Jr. might not be the best pass rusher in the league yet, but he’s getting closer and closer to Myles Garrett every year, and right now, he’s probably the most valuable non-quarterback in the entire NFL. Edge rusher is the second most important position on the football field – that’s why they’re paid so much money – so if you can get an All-Pro level talent that’s 24 years old, you’re going to take him this early in a redraft.

14. Cleveland Browns: QB Fernando Mendoza

Age: 22

It was incredibly hard to place Fernando Mendoza given he hasn’t played a single snap in the NFL, but his floor seems like it’s going to be pretty high. Even if he’s not a perennial Pro Bowler, he’s going to be a 3,500+ yard, 20+ touchdown guy every single year, and if you can get someone like that at 22 years old, I think it makes him worthy of being the 13th quarterback off the board.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Cam Ward

Imago Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Age: 24

Cam Ward is a couple of years older than Mendoza, but he also already has a year of NFL experience under his belt. What would NFL teams value more, experience or youth? I sided with youth, but it’s not difficult to envision someone taking Ward over Mendoza, because he proved last year that he is a special talent. Give him the right team, and he could be top-10 by next offseason.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Puka Nacua

Age: 25

The wide receiver position is becoming more and more valuable every single year, which is evident by how much money they’re being paid nowadays. Five years ago, it may have seemed crazy to put a receiver top-16 in a redraft, but today, I don’t think it’s that wild. Puka Nacua has been fantastic since entering the league three years ago, and he’s probably the best receiver in the sport. Getting a dominant WR1 for the next 10 years to go with whatever quarterback you get later is absolutely worth it.

17. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Jan 17, 2026 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 reacts with teammates after catching a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxNgx 20260117_rtc_cf9_0064

Age: 24

Coming in right behind Nacua is another wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is coming off a season where he led the NFL in receiving with 1,793 yards. These two could go in any order, but I personally have Nacua ranked above JSN because I tend to like the bigger receivers that can go up and catch 50/50 balls a bit more than the route artists. But if you have JSN ranked higher, I have no problem with that.

18. New England Patriots: OT Penei Sewell

Age: 25

Finally, we get to the offensive line where Penei Sewell becomes the first offensive tackle taken. You would think a left tackle would be the first one off the board, but that just speaks to how good Swewll is. Ever since he stepped into the league, he’s been a top-five offensive lineman in football, and he also does have some experience on the left side, so a change isn’t out of the question. But even if you keep him at right tackle, he’s worth the pick.

19. Dallas Cowboys: QB Jaxson Dart

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Jaxson Dart 6 of the New York Giants during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422181

Age: 23

Jaxson Dart won the heart of a lot of football fans this past season. He came off the bench and played extremely well early on, but his play did fall off a bit towards the end of the year. Still, he’s an electric, young quarterback, and he’s probably the next-best guy after the initial QB run.

20. Chicago Bears: QB Tyler Shough

Age: 26

I actually think Tyler Shough is a better quarterback than Jaxson Dart, but he is 26 years old and has a much longer injury history than Dart, so I have him going one pick below Dart. Shough showed last year that his potential is through the roof. He may not have had the touchdown numbers, but when you turn on the tape and see some of the throws he made, you can see why he’s right there with Dart in this redraft.

21. Los Angeles Rams: WR Ja’Marr Chase

Imago Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) acknowledges fans during warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Age: 26

I personally think Ja’Marr Chase is just as good, if not better, than both Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but he’s older than both of them and didn’t put up the same stats those two did in 2026. If this was last year, he would’ve been the first receiver off the board, but right now, I have him as WR3.

22. Baltimore Ravens: ED Aidan Hutchinson

Age: 25

I feel like Aidan Hutchinson should be much older than he is. It feels like he’s been in the league forever, but that’s because he was so good right out the gates that he already felt like a veteran. He’s already played four years, is averaging nearly a sack per game in his career and is coming off a 100-pressure season, and he’s only 25 years old. That’s a first-round pick to me.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: ED Myles Garrett

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett 95 before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104056

Age: 30

Myles Garrett was the hardest one to place on this list. He’s the best player in the league, in my opinion, and if he’s not, he’s certainly the best pass rusher in the league. But he’s 30 years old, and the two edge rushers I have above him are slightly less efficient while being 5+ years younger. If this was for one season, he’d be the first non-QB taken. But in a redraft for the future, his value isn’t as high as Hutchinson or Anderson.

24. Indianapolis Colts: WR Justin Jefferson

Age: 27

Justin Jefferson still might be the best receiver in the league, but we don’t know because he didn’t have great quarterback play last year. He’s also a bit older than the three receivers above him, which knocks him down a little bit, but it would be insane to not have him in the first round of this redraft. When he’s had average quarterback play, he’s put up some massive numbers, so he still goes in the top-25.

25. San Francisco 49ers: ED Micah Parsons

Imago December 7, 2025: Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons 1 walks to the sidelines during warm ups before the game against the Chicago Bears in Green Bay, WI. Packers defeated Bears, 28-21. /Cal Media. Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251207_zma_c04_499 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

Age: 27

Micah Parsons becomes the fourth edge rusher off the board and just squeaks into the top-25. Parsons has recorded 12+ sacks every single season he’s been in the league, but he’s coming off back-to-back years where he’s missed time due to an injury, including a torn ACL late last season. As much as I wanted to put him higher, I don’t think he deserved to go above any of the other edge rushers.

26. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Derek Stingley

Age: 25

You don’t come across a two-time All-Pro cornerback with 14 interceptions in the last three years that’s just 25 years old very often, but that’s exactly what Derek Stingley is. He doesn’t get the recognition he deserves when we talk about the best corners in the league, but he’s a true lockdown guy that can play man-to-man or zone coverage. He’s as close to a modern day Darrelle Revis as you’re going to find.

27. Detroit Lions: QB Dak Prescott

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Dak Prescott 4 of the Dallas Cowboys during the game against the New York Giants on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswi`re NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422146

Age: 32

Dak Prescott may be 32 year old, but he hasn’t suffered many major injuries in his career, and quarterbacks nowadays can play well into their 40s. If Prescott has 10 more years in the tank, he’s absolutely worth a first round pick in a redraft, because he’s just that good. Say what you want about his playoff record, but how many other quarterbacks have thrown for 4,400+ yards and 30+ touchdowns in each of their last four fully healthy seasons?

28. Seattle Seahawks: OT Joe Alt

Age: 23

Joe Alt is the second offensive tackle off the board in this redraft, and he’s the first true left tackle. I feel like I’m undervaluing offensive linemen in this draft, but with so many quarterbacks and elite defenders coming off the board early, this feels like the most realistic spot for someone like Alt.

29. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Jeffery Simmons

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans Sep 14, 2025 Nashville, Tennessee, USA Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons 98 before the first half at Nissan Stadium. Nashville Nissan Stadium Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevexRobertsx 20250914_mcd_ra1_63

Age: 28

Jeffery Simmons is the best defensive tackle in the sport, and it feels like nobody talks about him because he’s on the Tennessee Titans, but I’m going to talk about him today. He is the best pass rushing interior defensive lineman in all of football, but he’s also terrific against the run. DT isn’t as important a position as quarterback or edge rusher, but Simmons can transform a defense, so he’s worthy of a top-30 pick.

30. New York Giants: QB Sam Darnold

Age: 29

You can say what you want about Sam Darnold, but here’s a fact: over the last two seasons, Darnold is 31-7 with a Super Bowl win. Yes, he’s had a great supporting cast on offense and great defenses to help him, but you can’t deny that the guy just wins football games now. He’s still the 18th QB off the board, but he deserves to be a first rounder.

31. Atlanta Falcons: ED Nik Bonitto

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Jan 5, 2025 Denver, Colorado, USA Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto 15 following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver Empower Field at Mile High Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATION IN GER, SUI, and AUT ONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20250105_pjc_ac4_241

Age: 26

Nik Bonitto is one of the up-and-coming edge rushers in the NFL. That actually feels a bit unfair, given he’s had 13+ sacks in each of the last two seasons, but it feels like he gets snubbed when talking about the best pass rushers in the league. At 26 years old, someone would take Bonitto to lead their defense in the first round.

32. Denver Broncos: ED Maxx Crosby

Age: 28

Rounding out our list is Maxx Crosby, who is 28 years old, but has been one of the most efficient edge rushers in all of football over the past four years. He’s missed some time over the past two seasons, which dropped him down this list a bit, but if you can get another eight years of high-level play out of him, he’s worth the pick here.