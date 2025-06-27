What Is 49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir’s Net Worth in 2025? Endorsements, Career Earnings, NFL Salary & More

Deommodore Lenoir was a quiet round-five signing by the San Francisco 49ers back in 2021. There was no hype around, no major talks. Not many even expected him to be a starter for the team. This rhetoric was fueled by a quiet rookie year as well, when he only made 17 total tackles and defended 2 passes. But Lenoir came back in 2o22 with an objective and a fire burning in him. Since then, Lenoir has been a starter for the 49ers and has amassed 265 total tackles, while managing to get 1 sack and 1 forced fumble in 49 games.

These figures, along with the 33 long interceptions and 26 passes defended in total, resulted in the 49ers repaying him for his effort. In 2024, Lenoir was finally handed a five-year, $92 million extension, which will keep him with the 49ers through the 2029 season. This extension also included a $13 million signing bonus and substantial guarantees.

Reacting to signing a new contract, Lenoir had expressed his enthusiasm. “I’ve been a West Coast guy my whole life,” Lenoir shared. “The camaraderie within the team, all the players, my brothers, my family. My family is from this side, so I knew it was a place that I could see myself long-term.”

What is Deommodore’s salary and net worth?

After inking a massive deal with the San Francisco 49ers in 2024, Deommodore Lenoir’s average salary through the 2029 season is $17,776,800. However, this doesn’t show us a complete picture of how much Lenoir will earn this season. According to Sportrac, in 2025, he is expected to earn a base salary of $1,170,000 with a signing bonus of $6,500,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000. He will also be carrying a cap hit of $5,831,765 and a dead cap value of $20,040,000.

While the amount seems lower compared to how the entire contract is supposed to be, keep in mind that the base salary increases year by year. This means that while Lenoir will be earning only $8,520,000 this year, his earnings will jump to $16,570,000 in the next year and so on and so forth. Funnily enough, Lenoir’s base salary dropped from $2,200,000 in 2024 to $1,170,000 this year.

The current contract, worth $92 million, is a massive jump for the young cornerback from his rookie contract. His rookie contract, signed in 2021, was a four-year contract worth $3,764,872, with an average salary of $941,218 and a signing bonus of $284,872. Meanwhile, his exact earnings from endorsements are unknown, but after the impact he has experienced with the 49ers, we can only assume that it would be significant.

While Deommodore now has a huge contract and a comfortable life, that wasn’t always the case with the youngster. Coming from a poor area in LA, playing in the NFL was only a dream for him. “I was happy when I heard my agent tell me the deal was finally done burst out in tears, you know, that I finally, be able to change my family’s life for generations. So it’s just a blessing,” he said while talking about when he found out about his contract.

How has Deommodore Lenoir’s life changed?

Deommodore Lenoir comes from a big family and is the 9th of 12 children. Born and brought up in a low-income area of Los Angeles, life wasn’t easy for him. Lenoir had originally taken up playing football to stay focused and disciplined in his life, while his family and the community supported him. Often, he would be found playing with his siblings.

Lenoir initially was determined but directionless, and all that changed when Coach Devah Thomas came into his life. Together, they worked hard and formed combinations that worked wonders. Coach Thomas would have simple instructions for Lenoir: work hard and have faith in god. And that he did, which resulted in him getting 50 offers, out of which he chose the University of Oregon. He started his journey in the world of the NFL. His sheer hard work gave him the results, and, in turn, he became the first alumnus of Bishop Mora Salesian High School in Boyle Heights who played in the Super Bowl.