What Is Adonai Mitchell’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Adonai Mitchell will play for the New York Jets after being traded by the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 4. The wide receiver is known for a solid college career at Georgia and Texas before he was selected as the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old has quickly made a name for himself in the NFL with strong athletic performances. Let’s have a look at his net worth, contract, bonuses, brand endorsements, and more.

What is Adonai Mitchell’s net worth?

Mitchell’s net worth is estimated to be around $2.5 million as of 2025. The figure includes his NFL career earnings from his time at the Colts and now at the Jets. Furthermore, other factors, including his bonuses and brand endorsements, add to Mitchell’s net worth.

What are Adonai Mitchell’s contract details?

Adonai Mitchell signed a four-year rookie contract with the Colts last year. The contract is estimated at approximately $7.39 million, including a signing bonus and a guaranteed amount. This year, the wide receiver will earn a base salary of $565,365, while carrying a cap hit of $565,365 and a dead cap value of $1,265,365. His contract expires in 2028, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent.

What is Adonai Mitchell’s salary?

Mitchell’s four-year contract includes a $2,191,700 signing bonus, a guaranteed amount of $4,817,431, and an average annual salary of $1,846,522. His move to the Jets did not change the terms of his contract.

Year Team Base Salary Signing Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2024 Indianapolis Colts $795,000 $547,925 $1,342,925 $4,817,431 2025 New York Jets $565,365 $547,925 $565,365 $1,265,365 2026 New York Jets $1,466,462 $547,925 $1,466,462 $700,000 2027 New York Jets $1,802,193 $547,925 $1,802,193

What are Adonai Mitchell’s career earnings?

Adonai Mitchell’s career earnings from the NFL are approximately $3.5 million up to 2025, including his base salary and signing bonuses paid by the Colts before they traded him. However, Mitchell can earn over $7.3 million after completing his rookie contract, which runs through the 2027 NFL season.

What are Adonai Mitchell’s college and professional career details?

After graduating from Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tennessee, Mitchell originally committed to Ole Miss but later enrolled at the University of Georgia as a three-star recruit in 2021. One of his best games in his freshman season came against Georgia, when he caught 7 of his 13 targets for 105 yards and scored a touchdown. He was also named the SEC Freshman of the Week after his performance against South Carolina, where he finished with four receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown.

An ankle injury in Week 2 hampered Mitchell’s sophomore year. He could only play six games, catching just nine balls for 134 yards and three touchdowns, due to his injury. He transferred to Texas in his junior year and recorded 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns before declaring for the NFL Draft.

In his debut season in the NFL, Mitchell started four of seven games. He caught only 10 passes for 109 yards before the team removed him from the starting position. He recorded 23 receptions and 312 receiving yards to finish the season. This season, he was traded to the Jets after a Week 4 fumble in the end zone in the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Jets received Mitchell and two first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, in exchange for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

What are Adonai Mitchell’s brand endorsement details?

Adonai Mitchell has a footwear and clothing brand in his portfolio. He signed deals with Adidas and American Eagle in April of last year. The agreement with Adidas was signed in April of last year, along with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and his college teammate, wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Brand Year Adidas 2024 American Eagle 2024

His estimated NIL value was $667,000 as of 2024. He endorsed brands such as Krystal and Texas One Fund as part of his NIL deals. This helped him leverage his solid collegiate football and create new revenue streams before moving to the NFL. These deals have also added to the wide receiver’s net worth and brand value.

Mitchell has made a stable portfolio with his earnings from the NFL, brand endorsements, and NIL deal. The 23-year-old also has a long career ahead of him, and with excellent performances on the field, his value will only increase. He still has two years left on his contract with the Jets, after which he will be eligible for an extension or to sign with a new team. As he progresses in the NFL, his earnings and brand value will also increase.