What Is Alex Bachman’s Net Worth In 2026? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & More About NFL WR

Going undrafted at the 2019 NFL Draft did not stop Alex Bachman from having a professional career in the NFL, as the Los Angeles Rams signed him to their practice squad. That was almost six years ago. Currently, the wide receiver is under contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, earning more than a million dollars in 2026.

What is Alex Bachman’s net worth?

There are no credible sources that claim to know Alex Bachman’s net worth in 2026. Since there are barely any records of his assets and liabilities, it is difficult to determine his net worth. Moreover, all of his financial matters are dealt with by his agent, Justin Turner of Turner Sports Management, not the WR.

What is Alex Bachman’s contract breakdown?

Alex Bachman signed for the Las Vegas Raiders’ active squad on October 3, 2025, for a one-year contract, valued at $1,030,000. Since it is a one-year deal, the mentioned value is his base salary, and there’s no guaranteed sum or signing bonus for the wide receiver. Post 2025 season, he will become a restricted free agent, allowing the Raiders to match the first offer he receives from another franchise to keep him with them. Often, the RFA comes with a draft pick compensation if the other team declines.

What is Alex Bachman’s salary breakdown?

According to Over The Cap, Alex Bachman’s current salary is $1,030,000 in 2025. It is almost 400% increase from his previous year’s salary. Here is an entire breakdown of his salary since joining the NFL in 2019.

Teams Year Salary Bonus New York Giants 2019 $136,000 – New York Giants 2020 $136,682 – New York Giants 2021 $165,600 – Houston Texans 2022 $207,000 – Houston Texans 2023 $216,000 – Las Vegas Raiders 2024 $225,000 – Las Vegas Raiders 2026 $1,030,000 – Total $2,116,282 –

What are Alex Bachman’s career earnings?

According to Spotrac, Alex Bachman has career earnings of $2,232,321 in 2026. All of his earnings came from all the NFL contracts he received since 2019.

A look back on Alex Bachman’s college and professional career

After graduating from Oaks Christian School, Alex Bachman attended Wake Forest University in 2015. He joined the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and played for them for four seasons. In his senior year, he made 37 receptions for 541 yards and six touchdowns. It helped in the betterment of his overall college career stats. In four seasons, he played 32 games, recording 82 receptions for 1,162 yards and ten touchdowns. After graduating in 2018, he revealed that he would enter the NFL draft.

Going undrafted, he was drafted by the Rams, Giants, Texans, and the Raiders. The WR has played 21 games since 2019 and made five receptions for 43 yards and zero touchdowns.

What are Alex Bachman’s brand endorsements?

Alex Bachman has no brand endorsement deals. However, as per his agent’s site, he is available for endorsements, brand deals, voiceovers, events, and custom content. So, he is available if anyone ever approaches him.

Alex Bachman’s career earnings have crossed the $2 million mark and will increase if he earns a new contract in 2026. The same goes for his net worth, even though it remains unknown. Luckily, everything is related to his on-field performance. If he improves his game, he will receive better contracts and brand endorsements. He is 29 and has quite a few years left to be in top shape. It remains to be seen how his career plays out, and hopefully, his net worth will be revealed, too.