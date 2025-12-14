What Is Andre Baccellia’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Cardinals WR’s Salary, Career Earnings, Contract, & More

Andre Baccellia entered his second season in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals in 2025. The 28-year-old wide receiver went through an undrafted path to secure his position on the Cardinals’ roster. As Andre makes his way through the league, today we will explore the player’s net worth, contracts, salaries, and brand endorsements, among other key details.

What is Andre Baccellia’s net worth?

In 2025, Baccellia is worth approximately $1.5 million. The amount is accrued through his contract with the Cardinals.

What are Andre Baccellia’s contract details?

This year, Baccellia signed a two-year contract worth approximately $2.1 million. The contract gives him an average annual salary of $1.08 million till 2027, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

What is Andre Baccellia’s salary?

In 2025, Baccellia will earn a base salary of $1.03 million while carrying a cap hit of $457,776. Here’s a breakdown of his two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals:

Year Base Salary Cap Hit Cap % League 2025 $1,030,000 $457,776 0.16% 2026 $1,145,000 $1,145,000 0.38%

Baccellia’s contract is structured strategically in a way that sees his base salary increase next year, without it affecting the Cardinals’ salary cap.

What are Andre Baccellia’s career earnings?

Through 2025, Baccellia has earned approximately $1.9 million in two seasons in the NFL. However, with consistent performances on the field, the 28-year-old can expect his earnings to increase steadily.

A look at Andre Baccellia’s college and professional career

Baccellia was a multi-sport athlete at West Lake High School, playing football and track. In his final year of high school, he recorded 392 yards on 18 catches, scoring five touchdowns. In track, he finished in third place in the 100-meter race at the Ventura County Championships before committing to the University of Washington.

After redshirting his freshman season, the wide receiver recorded two catches for 40 yards and one touchdown in the season opener. He also made his first collegiate football career start against Portland State. He finished the season with seven catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.

In his sophomore season, Baccellia started four of seven games and recorded 16 catches for 187 yards, including an exceptional performance where he threw a 52-yard pass versus Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. His junior year saw him start five games out of 14, recording 55 catches for 584 yards. Baccellia played all games except one in his senior year, finishing with 29 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns.

However, his college performances did not convert into his NFL dreams. After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, he was first signed by the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots, but both teams waived him.

His journey with the Cardinals also saw its ups and downs. After signing for the Cardinals in August 2021, he was waived at roster cuts and later signed a reserve/future contract in January 2022. He played eight games for the team that year before being released and re-signed to the practice squad in August 2023.

After a series of releases and re-signings, the wide receiver was signed on a two-year contract in November.

Andre Baccellia’s journey from California to Washington University and finally to the NFL shows his perseverance, hard work, and consistency. The 28-year-old entered his second season in the NFL after a few failed stints with other teams. However, he kept his head high and continued to show his work ethic, as he continues to make a way for himself in the NFL.