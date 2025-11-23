What Is Andy Borregales’ Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL Kicker’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

The New England Patriots selected Andy Borregales as the 182nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Miami Hurricanes player has quickly become an invaluable member of the Patriots’ special teams. As he progresses through his career, Borregales will continue to grow his presence both on and off the field. Let’s have a look at the place kicker’s net worth, contract, bonuses, and brand endorsements.

What is Andy Borregales’ net worth?

Andy Borregales’s net worth is approximately $3 million. The 22-year-old has accumulated the amount due to his contract earnings, bonuses, and brand endorsement streams. However, since this is his first season in the NFL, fans can expect to see it rise with good performances on the field.

Andy Borregales’ contract breakdown

Borregales has signed a four-year contract with the Patriots. The contract is worth $4,456,484 and includes a signing bonus, a guaranteed amount, and an annual salary of $1,114,121. This year, the kicker will earn a base salary of $840,000, a signing bonus of $256,484, and a workout bonus of $5,152. Also, Borregales’s this year’s salary carries a cap hit of $909,273 and a dead cap value of $261,636.

What is Andy Borregales’ salary?

The four-year contract with the Patriots includes a prorated signing bonus of $64,121. Additionally, the contract is structured so that the kicker receives an annual salary upgrade, while the Patriots remain within their cap limit. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2029. Here’s a look at the kicker’s contract.

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2025 $840,000 $64,121 $909,273 $261,636 2026 $1,005,000 $64,121 $1,069,121 $192,363 2027 $1,120,000 $64,121 $1,184,121 $128,242 2028 $1,235,000 $64,121 $1,299,121 $64,121

Andy Borregales’ career earnings

Since this is his first season in the NFL, all his career earnings have come from his contract with the Patriots. Through 2025, Borregales has earned $1,101,636. The amount reflects his base salary and bonuses. The earnings are expected to grow with his performances on the field and by completing various incentives.

A look at Andy Borregales’ college and professional career

After graduating from the Chaminade–Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Florida, the Venezuelan committed to play college football at Miami. He was named the starting kicker and kickoff specialist in his freshman year. As a result, he hit 17 out of his 21 field goals and all 45 of his extra point attempts. He continued his excellent form in his sophomore season, going 17 for 20 on his field goal attempts and converting all 35 of his extra points. One of his highlight games included an overtime win against Virginia, when he converted four field goals.

Imago via Instagram @nolimit.andy

His junior year saw him record 22 out of 26 field goal attempts and 44 out of 45 extra points. In his final year of college football, Borregales hit a career-long 56-yard field goal in a win over Virginia Tech. Furthermore, the kicker made all 62 of his extra point attempts and went 18-for-19 on his field goal attempts. Boregalles was also included in the 2023 and 2024 First-team All-ACC.

The New England Patriots then selected him in this year’s draft, making him the first kicker taken in the draft. He also became the starting kicker, replacing John Parker Romo. In 10 games, he has converted 13 of 14 field goal attempts and made 53 long field goals, including a 52-yard game-winning field goal against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, with just 15 seconds left on the clock.

What are the brands endorsed by Andy Borregales?

Off the field, Borregales teamed up with New England’s largest indoor family entertainment center, APEX Entertainment, to support children with autism. The company has agreed to donate $100 to NECC to help fund programs serving children with autism every time Borregales makes a field goal.

The 22-year-old is already giving back to society in his first season in the NFL. This initiative means that his kicking wouldn’t only help the Patriots on the field, but also bring the community together for something meaningful. The partnership also shows Borregales’s commitment to making an impact beyond the field.

The kicker has added some valuable points for the Patriots in his debut season. With a solid college background and strong performances on the field, his net worth and portfolio are expected to continue increasing. We will be watching closely as he continues to pave his way in professional football. With consistency, he will also be eligible for an extension four years later, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

