What Is Ben Sauls’ Net Worth in 2026? All About Giants Kicker’s Salary, Contract, Career Earnings & More

NFL kickers aren’t the frequent headliners like quarterbacks or running backs. However, the New York Giants rookie Ben Sauls has received a spotlight since his impressive debut against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, successfully converting two field goals and a PAT. The 24-year-old has just started his NFL career, and let’s look at his net worth and salary in 2026.

What is Ben Sauls’ net worth?

Ben Sauls’ net worth in 2026 is about $320,831. Beginning his career with the Giants this season, his earnings are much lower than those of well-established kickers in the league, or even the net worth of fellow rookies like Jawhar Jordan or Jaxson Dart.

His net worth has primarily come from the current NFL contract with the New York Giants. Prior to the Giants, he was picked as an undrafted free agent for the Pittsburgh Steelers and a practice squad member of the Atlanta Falcons. Those two tenures this year, and his college football stint with the University of Pittsburgh, contributed to his total net worth.

What is Ben Sauls’ contract breakdown?

The left-footed kicker’s strong showing on debut landed a new contract on December 27, 2025. He signed the new New York Giants deal with a base salary of $840,000 and a $93,334 Cap Hit. The one-year contract is basically non-guaranteed, which is common for players signing late in the season.

Sauls’ previous Pittsburgh Steelers contract, which he signed in April 2025, had a higher pay with a $995,000 yearly salary and $20,000 guaranteed money. But he was waived in August 2025, right before the start of this season, despite a promising performance in the pre-season.

What is Ben Sauls’ salary?

Ben Sauls currently has a one-year contract, and his salary is $840,000, which is the minimum NFL salary of any first-year rookie player. If he continues the good run and keeps a place in the active 53-man squad of the New York Giants, he would receive the same salary as mentioned. But if he drops to the practice squad, losing his first-team spot, his pay will be lower.

Before breaking into the first team, the kicker first joined the New York Giants’ practice squad. His initial salary with the practice squad was far below his current salary or the minimum first-year NFL salary. He earned a base salary of $234,000 in the practice squad— that’s almost four times less than his current earnings.

A kicker’s longevity depends on consistency. Sauls is already recognized as a clutch specialist, keeping a 100% success rate in his debut. If he continues to deliver at this level, his salary is expected to increase steadily in the coming years.

Team Year Salary Bonuses New York Giants (Practice Squad) 2025 $234,000 NIL New York Giants 2025 (Dec 27-Present) $840,000 NIL

A look at Ben Sauls’ college and professional career

Ben Sauls kicked off his college football journey as a kicker at the University of Pittsburgh, spending five years representing their college team, the Pittsburgh Panthers. He set numerous college records, including scoring 15 back-to-back successful field goals and a 58-yarder that became a university milestone. He wrapped up his college football career, converting 81.3% of his field goals, and his remarkable final season earned him a place on the 2024 All-American team.

Riding on his college success, Ben Sauls didn’t have to leave Pittsburgh to start his professional career. On April 26, 2025, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him as an undrafted free agent. Scoring five out of six field goals in the preseason, he showed quality, but the Steelers let him go for an experienced Chris Boswell. The left-footed kicker caught the Atlanta Falcons’ attention at the start of the season, but he faced a similar setback before the New York Giants offered him a contract, leading to his professional debut in Week 16.

What are Ben Sauls’ brand endorsements?

Ben Sauls has just arrived in the NFL. As a fresh face, he currently has no major brand endorsements like other established players. However, the New York Giants kicker received brand endorsement in college football because of his popularity.

Ben has a deal with NIL Store— an online store that sells custom-made jerseys and hoodies. The merchandise features his college jersey number and name. The NIL Store continues to sell Ben’s collection, even though he isn’t an active college footballer anymore.