What Is Bo Melton’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Packers WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Green Bay Packers cornerback Bo Melton entered his third season in the NFL. The 26-year-old has made a name for himself as one of the best young and versatile wide receivers and return specialists in the league. Known for his playmaking abilities and agility, Melton continues to grow on the field. Let’s look at his net worth, contracts, salaries, and brand endorsements.

What is Bo Melton’s net worth?

In 2025, Melton’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 and $1.5 million. Most of this has been accrued from his contract with the Packers. With Melton continuing to establish himself in the league, he will have a chance to grow his net worth steadily.

Bo Melton’s contract

Bo Melton signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Green Bay Packers this season. The contract, which ends in 2026, will make Melton a restricted free agent. This means that the Packers will have the right to match any offer received for the cornerback.

Bo Melton’s salary

In 2025, Melton will earn a base salary of $1.030 million. His contract also includes a workout bonus of $8,820 and carries a cap hit of $1.038 million. Furthermore, it also has a dead cap value of $8,820.

Year Base Salary Workout Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2025 $1,030,000 $8,820 $1,038,820 $8,820

Bo Melton’s career earnings

Through 2025, Melton has earned approximately $2.6 million. The figure accounts for his contract and bonuses with the Packers, and the fans can expect this number to grow as he establishes a more stable role on the team.

Bo Melton’s college and professional career

After graduating from Cedar Creek High School, Melton received over 30 offers from top programs. However, the cornerback committed to Rutgers in 2017. In his freshman season, Melton played 11 games and had four receptions for 83 yards. The following season, Melton caught 28 passes for 245 yards in 12 games. As a junior, Melton led the team with 30 receptions and 427 receiving yards and caught two touchdown passes.

Melton recorded a career-high 55 passes for 618 yards and three touchdowns in his final season before playing in the 2022 Senior Bowl.

Imago Credits: Image via Rutgers website

After his collegiate career, Melton was selected by the Seattle Seahawks as the 229th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he was waived subsequently and later signed to the Packers’ active roster.

After a few back-and-forths of waiving and re-signings, Melton was promoted to the active roster for Weeks 16 and 17 in December 2023. His breakout game came against the Minnesota Vikings, finishing with six receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. The 26-year-old has played 10 games this season and is establishing himself as a reliable player on the Packers roster.

Bo Melton’s brand endorsements

Bo Melton does not have any publicly disclosed brand endorsements at this time. The cornerback is still making his way in the league and has not yet reached the celebrity status that attracts various brands.

Melton’s combination of professional grit, hard work, and strong work ethic has helped him reach the NFL. With consistency on the field, he will establish himself as one of the most essential players on the Packers’ roster.