What is Brady Cook’s Net Worth in 2025? Jets QB’s Salary, Contract, Career Earnings & More

Careers don’t always start with headlines. Some begin with a clipboard, a practice jersey, and a narrow opening that has to be forced wider. Brady Cook’s NFL story fits the latter. Undrafted, overlooked, and tested early, the former Missouri quarterback entered the league without guarantees and earned everything else step by step. By December 2025, Cook had reached the active roster with the New York Jets, turning consistency and preparation into a real opportunity.

What is Brady Cook’s Net Worth?

Brady Cook’s net worth in 2025 is just over half a million dollars, built mainly from his NFL earnings. As an undrafted free agent, Cook did not receive a large signing bonus or long-term guarantees. Instead, his value stems from his base salary and game checks earned after making the active roster.

At this stage, Cook’s finances mirror his role. He is establishing stability, not wealth. The upside lies ahead. Continued roster security or future contracts would significantly change the picture.

Brady Cook’s Contract

Brady Cook signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets for the 2025 season. The deal is standard for undrafted rookies, designed to offer teams flexibility while giving the player a chance to prove himself.

The contract includes a base salary of $840,000 and a cap hit of $233,335, and no mention of a signing bonus.



Cook’s deal carries almost no long-term risk for the Jets, but it offers him something more valuable early on: access. Being on the active roster puts him in a position to earn, develop, and compete for future opportunities.

What is Brady Cook’s salary?

Brady Cook’s salary in 2025 reflects his entry point into the NFL. While not flashy, it represents a critical milestone for an undrafted quarterback.

Current Salary Overview

Team Year Salary Bonuses New York Jets 2025 $840,000 None

Cook’s 2025 cash earnings total $360,533, which accounts for time spent on the active roster. His cap hit of $233,335 keeps him affordable, while his pay increases only if he remains active. This structure rewards availability and performance, not reputation.

Brady Cook’ Career Earnings

As of December 2025, Brady Cook’s total NFL career earnings stand at approximately $529,533. This figure includes his 2025 salary and roster-based earnings since signing with the Jets. No windfalls from endorsements or past contracts are inflating the number.

In real terms, Cook’s career earnings reflect a player just getting started. The number is less about accumulation and more about trajectory. One extended stay on an active roster could quickly multiply it.

Brady Cook’s College and Professional Career

Brady Cook’s foundation was built in Missouri. Over five seasons, he became one of the most productive quarterbacks in program history. He totaled 9,008 passing yards and 49 passing touchdowns and added 1,209 rushing yards with 20 rushing scores. He also became the first Mizzou quarterback to start four straight bowl games, earning MVP honors in three of them.

His college peak came during an 11-2 season capped by a Cotton Bowl win, where his efficiency and leadership stood out. Injuries tested him late, but resilience defined his exit.

In 2025, Cook entered the NFL as an undrafted player. The Jets signed him on May 9. He survived camp, landed on the practice squad, and was promoted in December after injuries opened a door. His NFL debut was statistically uneven, but evaluators noted his composure and command under pressure.

Brady Cook’ Brand Endorsements

As of December 2025, Brady Cook has no publicly disclosed national brand endorsements. His profile remains football-first, with limited commercial exposure. This aligns with his current role and low-key public presence

Endorsements typically follow longevity, starts, or breakout moments. For now, Cook’s focus is roster security. Brand opportunities may follow once his role expands.