What Is Brady Russell’s Net Worth in 2026? Contract Breakdown, Earnings, Salary, & Endorsement Deals

Brady Russell’s NFL journey doesn’t look glamorous on paper. It looks real. Undrafted. Bounced early. Earned everything. He didn’t enter the league with hype or guarantees. He entered with a shot and took it. Seattle noticed the work. That’s how this story starts.

Brady Russell’s Net Worth 2026

Brady Russell’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $1,665,666. That number matters because of how it came together. Russell wasn’t drafted. No signing frenzy followed him. His money came in small steps, not leaps. Each check represented another week of surviving an NFL roster. His biggest earning year arrived in 2024 with Seattle. That season alone paid him $915,000, all base salary. For a second-year tight end, that’s meaningful stability. His net worth reflects survival, not shortcuts. Every dollar has a backstory.

Brady Russell’s Contract Breakdown

Brady Russell entered the league quietly in 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles. That contract barely scratched six figures. It was a camp deal, not a promise. He didn’t stay long. Seattle claimed him and shuffled him through multiple roster transactions. Practice squad money came first. Then elevations followed. Eventually, the Seahawks committed.

By late 2023, Russell secured a standard contract. In 2024, Seattle kept him on the active roster full-time. That deal runs one year at a time, with no long guarantees. Over the past five seasons, his contracts show a climb from minimums to stability. No long-term extension yet. Just trust being built week by week.

What Is Brady Russell’s Salary?

Brady Russell’s salary reflects his roster role and experience. No flashy bonuses. No restructure games. Just clean numbers.

Philadelphia Eagles 2023 $40,000 $8,000 Seattle Seahawks 2023 $24,000 $8,000 Seattle Seahawks 2023 $12,000 $8,000 Seattle Seahawks 2023 $666,667 — Seattle Seahawks 2024 $915,000 —

In 2024, Russell earned $915,000, his highest single-season payout so far. No incentives attached. Just earned money.

Brady Russell’s Career Earnings

Brady Russell’s total career earnings currently stand at $1,665,666 USD. His 2023 season alone tells a story. That year included four separate pay entries, bouncing between teams and roles. He earned $48,000 with Philadelphia early. Seattle followed with smaller payments before committing. By late 2023, Russell finally earned $666,667 on a standard deal. Then came 2024. One clean season. One clean paycheck. That jump mattered. For undrafted players, staying power changes everything. Russell crossed that line quietly.

Brady Russell’s Brand Deals And Endorsements

Brady Russell isn’t chasing endorsement spotlights yet. His brand presence stays limited and team-focused. Any promotional work connected to Seahawks media or training features. No major national brands have signed him so far. That’s normal at this career stage. He hasn’t launched side businesses or public investments. No fashion lines. No startup announcements. His value right now lives on the field. Endorsements usually follow snaps. Russell seems focused on earning those first.

Brady Russell’s financial story is still early. That’s the point. From undrafted free agent to a $1.66 million net worth, he’s climbed steadily. Seattle gave him a real chance. He didn’t waste it. If his role grows, the numbers will too. For now, his career reads honest. Earned, placed, and still climbing.