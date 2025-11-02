What Is Brandin Cooks’ Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Representing Oregon State University and straight into the 2010 Super Bowl champions, the New Orleans Saints (2014). That’s how the Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks kick-started his NFL journey. Out of 166 games played throughout his career, the 32-year-old has secured a total of 60 touchdowns. Back with his beloved team this season, Cooks has also cherished massive growth in his financial portfolio. Here’s everything to know about his net worth, current contract, annual salary, and more.

What is Brandin Cooks’ net worth?

Brandin Cooks’ current net worth is around $106,470,356, as reported by Salary Sport. The New Orleans Saints’ wide receiver joined the team back in 2014 and was later traded to the New England Patriots in 2017.

His journey post-Patriots helped him gain exposure with the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and the Dallas Cowboys before he rejoined the Saints in 2025.

Brandin Cooks’ contract breakdown

Cooks is under a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints worth $13 million. His 2025 salary includes a base of $1,260,000, a signing bonus of $4,800,000, and a workout bonus of $6,623, with a cap hit of $3,160,733. The contract carries $7.75 million guaranteed.

What is Brandin Cooks’ salary?

Here is the current salary breakdown for Brandin Cooks:

New Orleans Saints 2025 US$1,260,000 US$1,600,000 (prorated signing bonus) New Orleans Saints 2026 US$5,940,000 US$1,600,000 (prorated signing bonus)

Brandin Cooks’ career earnings

Brandin Cooks has earned about $116,470,356 in total NFL career earnings. He signed multiple deals across his career, including his rookie contract with the New Orleans Saints (2014), a large extension with the Houston Texans. This was followed by a recent, 2-year deal with the Saints in 2025 ($13 million worth).

A look at Brandin Cooks’ college and professional career

Brandin Cooks kicked off his football career by starring at Lincoln High School before playing college football at Oregon State Beavers from 2011-2013. The Stockton, California native caught 128 passes for 1,730 yards and 16 touchdowns in his final season. This helped him secure Pac-12 single-season records for receptions and receiving yards. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver and was a consensus All-American before entering the 2014 NFL Draft.

What are the brands endorsed by Brandin Cooks?

Brandin Cooks has worked with commercial brands in sports gear and trading cards. He signed with Reebok as a footwear/training ambassador in July 2017 (Reebok press coverage). The 32-year-old also appears on licensed NFL trading cards produced by Panini since he entered the league in 2014 (Panini produces NFL cards, and Cooks has rookie and later releases).

Reebok July 31, 2017 (Reebok announced Cooks as an NFL athlete ambassador). Sports Illustrated — Reebok story Panini (trading cards / NFL licensing) Since 2014 (appears on Panini rookie and later cards; Panini holds NFL card license). Panini listings / trading-card marketplaces (COMC, eBay) Bose Reported partner – Fanatics Reported partner –

Brandin Cooks’ house and cars

Brandin Cooks owns a large modern house in West Linn, Oregon, measuring about 12,000 square feet, built on land purchased in 2017 and designed for long-term family living and training space. The home was described as “their forever family home”, including features such as a home weight room and a garage that offers views into what is said to be his car collection.

Brandin Cooks’ impressive career has earned him both recognition and wealth. His net worth reflects years of consistency on the field. As the Saints gear up against the Los Angeles Rams, all eyes will be on how the veteran receiver continues to make his mark.