What Is Brandon McManus’ Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL Kicker’s Contract, Career Earnings, Salary, Endorsement Deals and More

Veteran kicker Brandon McManus re-signed with the Green Bay Packers in his 12th season in the NFL. The Super Bowl 50 champion’s story is one of grit and perseverance, having gone undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 34-year-old has played for the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars before signing with the Packers. Let’s have a look at his net worth, contract, bonuses, and brand endorsements.

Brandon McManus’ net worth in 2025

In 2025, Brandon McManus has a net worth of $6 million. With over a decade in the league, most of his income has come from his NFL contracts and bonuses. His excellent performances on the field have enabled him to negotiate his contracts, steadily increasing his value.

Brandon McManus’ contract breakdown

McManus signed a three-year contract with the Packers in March. The contract’s value is approximately $15.3 million. The kicker’s contract also includes $5 million signing bonus, $5 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $5.1 million.

What is Brandon McManus’ salary?

In 2025, McManus will earn a base salary of $1.4 million. Furthermore, he will also earn a $1.6 million signing bonus, a $323,529 roster bonus, and a $102,520 workout bonus. His three-year contract will see his base salary increase every year, with the signing bonus remaining unchanged. His contract also carries a $3.4 million cap hit, with a dead cap value of $5.1 million.

Year Base Salary Roster Bonus Signing Bonus Roster/GM Bonus Workout Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2025 $1,400,000 – $1,666,666 $323,529 $102,520 $3,492,715 $5,102,520 2026 $2,100,000 $1,000,000 $1,666,666 $500,000 $100,000 $5,366,666 $3,333,334 2027 $4,000,000 – $1,666,666 $500,000 $100,000 $6,266,668 $1,666,668

Brandon McManus’ career earnings

McManus has earned approximately $36 million in his 12-year NFL career. The earnings have come from his stints at three different teams. Furthermore, he has consistently demonstrated his value on the field. This has helped him to negotiate a new contract and earn a higher salary.

A look at Brandon McManus’s college and professional career

McManus played collegiate football for Temple University. The kicker holds program records for points scored (338), field goals made (60), field goals attempted (83), and punting average (45.3). In his senior year in 2012, McManus led the team in scoring (74) on 14-of-17 field goals and 32-of-33 extra points. His performances earned him a place in the All-Big East first team, averaging 45.1 yards per punt, pinning 17 punts inside the 20-yard line, and having a long kick of 68 yards.

However, he still went undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft, but signed with the Indianapolis Colts. It did not go as planned, as the team waived him before the start of the 2013 NFL season. He then signed a reserve contract with the New York Giants and played in four preseason games before being traded to the Denver Broncos, a team with which he spent the majority of his NFL career.

In his debut season, McManus played 11 games and converted all 41 extra point attempts and nine of 13 field goal attempts. He helped the Broncos defeat the Patriots in the 2015 AFC Championship and made three field goals on three attempts and an extra point in the Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers.

His consistent performances helped him secure a three-year extension in 2017, a season in which he converted all 27 extra-point attempts and 24 of 32 field-goal attempts. He did not miss a single extra-point attempt in 2018 and converted 20-of-25 field goal attempts. After signing a four-year $17.2 million contract in 2020, McManus hit a 53-yard field goal as the game-winner and won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week 4, and then again in Week 6.

His time with the Broncos came to an end in 2023 when he was released by the Broncos and designated as a post-June 1 cut. After his long stint at the Broncos, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed the kicker on a one-year deal. He continued his excellent displays on the field and was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 4. He also earned the October AFC Special Teams Player of the Month, with a perfect 12-for-12 kicks.

The Packers signed him last year. In his first game, McManus helped the team secure a tight 24-22 win over the Houston Texans. Furthermore, he scored a 45-yard game-winning field goal. He also scored a 24-yard game-winner against his former team, the Jaguars, in a 30-27 win. He finished the season with a perfect 30-point attempt record and made 20-of-21 field goal attempts. His performances earned him a three-year contract extension, which will make him an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

Brandon McManus’s brand deals and endorsements

McManus has no publicly disclosed brand endorsements or associations. Also, he does not have any collaborations with brands on his social media accounts.

McManus’ career is an excellent example of dedication and consistency. From his collegiate career at Temple to spending 12 years in the NFL, the 34-year-old has established himself as one of the league’s reliable specialists. His game-winning kicks and extra-point accuracy have made him an invaluable asset to the Packers’ team. His net worth will grow continuously with his steady performances on the field, especially after he signed a three-year extension.