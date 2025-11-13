What Is Breece Hall’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring NFL RB’s Family Roots and Background

A rising star in the NFL, running back Breece Hall is recognized for his exceptional speed and tireless work ethic. The 24-year-old entered his fourth season with the New York Jets and is quickly becoming one of the most valuable assets for the franchise. Born in Wichita, Kansas, Hall played college football for Iowa State before being selected as the 36th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Let’s learn more about Hall’s ethnicity, religion, nationality, and other details.

Where is Brece Hall from, and What is Breece Hall’s Nationality?

Breece Hall was born on May 31 in Omaha, Nebraska, and was raised in Kansas. The American national demonstrated exceptional athletic talents from a young age. He attended Wichita Northwest High School and was named first-team All-Metro and first-team All-State after rushing for 2,082 yards and scoring 36 total touchdowns in his junior season. He earned the feat again in his senior year, after rushing for 2,127 yards and 29 touchdowns, before committing to Iowa State.

In three years of collegiate football, Hall rushed for 3,941 yards and 50 touchdowns, and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year twice in 2020 and 2021. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft thereafter.

What is Brece Hall’s ethnicity?

Breece Hall’s ethnicity is African American. His parents, Larhonda McDaniel and Raquel Guerra, split up shortly after he was born. McDaniel’s boyfriend then raised him, along with former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jeff Smith. Furthermore, Hall is not the only player from Smith’s family to have played in the NFL. One of his cousins, Kenton Keith, also played for the Jets in 2004, before moving to the Indianapolis Colts. One of the most famous members of Hall’s family is his third cousin, Roger Kraig. The running back, who won three Super Bowls, is one of the best players in the San Francisco 49ers‘ history.

The running back’s ethnicity has been a crucial aspect of his personal identity, a fact that Hall has frequently highlighted in numerous interviews. Breece Hall has also spoken about his rich cultural heritage and the importance of representing it in sports. Additionally, his ethnicity has inspired countless young athletes from similar backgrounds.

Despite the challenges and the expectations that come from being an African American athlete, Hall’s rise in the NFL is a tale of grit, determination, and perseverance. It also highlights the support he gets from his community.

In 49 games for the Jets, Hall has rushed for 2,997 yards in 650 rushing attempts and has 16 touchdowns. He also has 174 receptions for 1,512 yards. These stats highlight Hall’s versatility and make him one of the most valuable assets in the Jets’ roster. At just 24 years old, the league has recognized him as one of the most promising talents. His four-year rookie contract with the Jets ends next season, making him an unrestricted free agent. Thus, he will be open to signing a contract extension or exploring opportunities with a new team.