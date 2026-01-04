What Is Brycen Tremayne’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & More About NFL WR

Brycen Tremayne is a wide receiver in the NFL who earned his place the hard way. He was not drafted, did not get early hype, and had to fight at every chance. Today, wearing a Carolina Panthers jersey, his story is a clear example of how patience, effort, and belief can still turn a long shot into a real NFL career. So, given his career trajectory with the Panthers, fans are curious to know more about his contract details and his net worth.

What is Brycen Tremayne’s net worth?

Brycen Tremayne’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.2 million as of 2025. This amount mainly comes from his NFL contracts and salary. Since he is still early in his career, most of his money is from playing football rather than off-field deals.

His net worth may look small compared to top NFL names, but for an undrafted player, it shows steady progress. If he earns more playing time in the coming seasons, his net worth can grow rapidly.

What is Brycen Tremayne’s contract breakdown?

Brycen Tremayne signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers worth $840,000. This deal is common for players who are trying to prove themselves and earn a permanent roster spot. The contract does not include guaranteed money, which means his position depends entirely on his performance.

This type of contract puts pressure on the player but also creates opportunity. If Brycen performs well in training camp and during the season, he could earn a better deal in the future. Every snap, practice, and game matters for his next move in the NFL.

What is Brycen Tremayne’s salary?

Brycen Tremayne’s 2025 salary is $840,000, which is close to the NFL league minimum for players with his level of experience. This salary comes only from his base pay, without any major bonuses or incentives.

His income depends on staying on the active roster. If he is moved to the practice squad or released, his earnings can change. He is also set to become an Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA) in 2026, meaning the Panthers can keep him if they offer a qualifying deal.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Washington Commanders 2023 $898,333 $6,666 Washington Commanders 2024 $795,000 $6,666 Carolina Panthers 2025 $840,000 $6,667

What are Brycen Tremayne’s career earnings?

Brycen Tremayne’s career earnings total $1,469,334 so far. These earnings come from his time with the Washington Commanders and his current contract with the Carolina Panthers.

As an undrafted player, his early pay was limited, mostly from practice squad deals and short-term contracts. Still, each season added value to his career. His biggest jump came in 2025 with the Panthers, where he secured his highest yearly salary yet. If he stays in the league longer, his total career earnings could rise well beyond the current figure.

A look back at Brycen Tremayne’s college and professional career

Brycen Tremayne played college football at Stanford University. Before college, he attended Windward School and later transferred to Venice High School in Los Angeles. During his senior year, he stood out as a wide receiver with 44 catches, 827 yards, and 14 touchdowns. At Stanford, Brycen joined as a walk-on, which means he was not heavily recruited. He faced injuries early but stayed focused and worked hard. Over time, he proved he could compete at a high level and became a reliable target when healthy.

After college, Brycen went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed with the Washington Commanders and spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad. In 2024, he appeared in two games and recorded one catch. Even with limited chances, he stayed patient. In February 2025, he signed a reserve/future contract with the Carolina Panthers, giving him another shot to earn an active roster spot.

What are Brycen Tremayne’s brand endorsements?

Brycen Tremayne does not have many big endorsement deals yet, which is normal for a player still building his name in the NFL. Most of his focus remains on training, staying healthy, and earning a permanent role on the field. In 2025, however, he did show support for a few brands through his Instagram account. One of them is Opok Clothing, a lifestyle and streetwear brand that he promoted by wearing their outfits in posts. He also worked with Speed Hawse, a fitness and training brand linked to workout routines and athletic performance.

These endorsements appear to be early-stage partnerships rather than large, long-term contracts. There is no public information about major sponsorship money or league-wide brand deals attached to his name. As his career progresses and he gains more playing time with the Carolina Panthers, his chances of securing larger endorsement deals in the future could increase.

Brycen Tremayne’s net worth reflects the growth of a player who kept pushing forward despite the odds. He began his journey as a walk-on at Stanford and entered the NFL without being drafted. Now with the Carolina Panthers, he has a real chance to prove himself. The next few seasons will be crucial for his role in the league and his future earnings.