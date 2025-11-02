What is Cameron Dicker’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Chargers Kicker’s Salary, Career Earnings, Contract, and More

From the Texas Longhorns to being picked by the Los Angeles Chargers, Cameron Dicker’s professional journey has been nothing short of a motivational story. From going undrafted in 2022 to playing minor roles with the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and others, the young placekicker from Austin, Texas, has truly seen it all. Besides experiencing the oscillations, the only thing that witnessed rapid growth was his financial status. Here’s everything to know about his net worth, current contract, and more.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Cameron Dicker’s net worth?

Cameron Dicker’s current net worth is around $24,133,169, as reported by Salary Sports. He earns a major chunk of this figure from his base salary (via his contract with the Los Angeles Chargers).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He has also signed for roster bonuses. The 25-year-old’s contract extension packs a $3.0 million signing bonus and other incentives as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cameron Dicker’s contract breakdown

Cameron Dicker signed a four-year extension deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in August 2024 worth $22.004 million in total value. This packs an annual value of $5.501 million with $12.5 million guaranteed.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What is Cameron Dicker’s salary?

Here’s a breakdown of Cameron Dicker’s salary and compensation structure with the Los Angeles Chargers:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chargers 2025 ~$1,250,000 ~$600,000 prorated bonus + ~$875,000 roster/workout bonuses, total cap hit ~$2,725,000 Chargers (4-yr extension) 2024-28 Average ~$5,501,000/yr Total ~$22,004,000 contract value; ~$12.5 million guaranteed

Dicker’s deal to extend his contract with the Chargers covers four years and therefore packs a total value of $22.004 million. This comes to an average annual value (AAV) of $5.501 million. His base salary is around $1.25 million in the ongoing season, with additional prorated and roster/workout bonuses bringing his cap hit to about $2.725 million.

Cameron Dicker’s career earnings

Cameron Dicker has earned approximately $10,125,342 over the course of his NFL career so far. This number covers his earnings since entering the league as an undrafted player in 2022, along with summing up salary, bonuses, and other earned cash to date.

A look at Cameron Dicker’s college and professional career

Cameron Dicker’s football journey took a leap when he played for the Texas Longhorns from 2018–2021. The time saw him handle both kicking and punting duties. He also became the program’s all-time leading scorer by a kicker, recording 386 points, made 60 field goals (on 79 attempts), and was second all-time in extra-points made with 206. He earned all-conference recognition by the two-time All-Big 12 selection (2018 & 2020), and first-team All-Big 12 as a punter in 2021.

His professional journey saw him go undrafted in 2022. However, the young champ didn’t give up but signed a deal with several teams before finding a permanent role with the Los Angeles Chargers. Having played eight games in the season already, the team is now looking forward to its upcoming challenge against the Tennessee Titans (Nov 2).