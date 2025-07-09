What Is Charissa Thompson’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Fox Broadcaster’s Salary, Earnings, Contract & More

Starting at Fox Sports, rising to stardom at ESPN, and then returning to Fox, Charissa Thompson cemented her legacy as host of Fox Sports Live in 2013. After the Super Bowl LIX, as the Eagles wrapped up their celebration and Thompson started a decade-long career, rumors of retirement fired up. Critics whispered she was “too old,” and that her days in the spotlight were over. But Thompson wasn’t ready to fade away just yet.

Behind the scenes, a new deal was quietly taking shape. Fox never wavered, treating her as a cornerstone of their lineup. In May 2025, they unveiled their season schedule, featuring Thompson alongside legends like Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt. The message was clear—she belonged. Yet the rumors persisted, even reaching her own family. “No, I’m not leaving FOX,” she insisted on her podcast, her voice firm. “I was never leaving FOX.” The speculation had spiraled out of control, leaving even her loved ones questioning her future. But the veteran wasn’t stepping aside. And that brings us to the question….

What is Charissa Thompson’s net worth?

Charissa Thompson is a well-known face in sports media. She is an American sportscaster and television host. Her reported net worth is $3 million. Charissa was born in Seattle, Washington, in May 1982. She later earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in law and society from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Over the years, her strong presence on screen and deep knowledge of the game helped her climb the ranks.

Charissa Thompson gets a contract!

Charissa has built her playbook across many networks. She has worked with Fox Sports 1, NBC, GSN, Versus, the Big Ten Network, and ESPN. She co-hosted the TV series “Fox Sports Live” and “Extra.” Earlier, she was a co-host on ESPN2’s “SportsNation.” In 2013, she took on the role of lead host for “Fox Sports Live.” Her sideline game is just as sharp. She reported ice-side for the NHL on Versus. She covered the sidelines for the Big Ten Network, NFL on Fox, and Fox Sports Net. Charissa also co-hosted “Best Damn Sports Show Period” and hosted ESPN’s “Numbers Never Lie.”

She and her friend Erin Andrews, both kicked off their sports media careers at Fox Sports, rose to fame at ESPN, and later made high-profile returns to Fox. Together, they now co-host the podcast and YouTube show “The Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.” It’s safe to say that their personality shines through their podcast, and fans are loving it. And now, they have reportedly scored “lucrative contract extensions” with FOX.