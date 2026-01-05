brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

What Is Charles Cross’ Net Worth in 2026? All About Seahawks OTs Salary, Contract, Career Earnings & More

ByAkshay Kapoor

Jan 4, 2026 | 7:33 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

What Is Charles Cross’ Net Worth in 2026? All About Seahawks OTs Salary, Contract, Career Earnings & More

ByAkshay Kapoor

Jan 4, 2026 | 7:33 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

The Seattle Seahawks safe-sided themselves following a recent 13-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Having already secured a position in the playoffs and the top seed in the NFC, they now seem to be safe and at rest for a while. Amid this, it seems like the team is willing to equip the roster with fresh legs, regardless of the financial investments. Here’s everything to know about their latest contract with Charles Cross, its value, tenure, and more.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved