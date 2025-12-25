What Is Chris Moore’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & More About NFL WR

Chris Moore is a veteran NFL wide receiver who has built a strong career in professional football. While he has never been a headline star, Moore has stayed relevant through consistency, versatility, and special teams value. As of 2025, fans are curious about Chris Moore’s net worth, his earnings, and how his NFL journey has shaped his finances.

What is Chris Moore’s net worth?

Chris Moore’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million as of 2025. This figure mainly comes from his NFL contracts earned over nearly a decade in the league. Moore has played for several teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and, most recently, the Washington Commanders’ practice squad.

Unlike superstar wide receivers, Moore’s income is built on steady yearly salaries rather than massive bonus-heavy deals. He has stayed in the league by being reliable, healthy, and flexible with roles, including special teams. His net worth reflects a solid NFL career with smart earnings over time.

What is Chris Moore’s contract breakdown?

Chris Moore is currently signed to a one-year Standard Free Agent (SFA) contract for the 2025 season. The deal is valued at $1.255 million, which is typical for experienced, in-depth wide receivers in the NFL. The contract does not include guaranteed money, showing that it is a performance-based opportunity.

Contract Breakdown (2025)

Contract Value: $1,255,000

$1,255,000 Average Per Year: $1,255,000

$1,255,000 Cap Hit: $171,667

This contract ranks Moore 131st among NFL wide receivers, which aligns with his veteran backup role. While the deal is modest, it keeps him active in the league and adds to his total career earnings.

What is Chris Moore’s salary?

Chris Moore’s salary in 2025 is based on his current contract, with earnings tied to base pay and roster status. His cap hit is relatively low, which makes him a flexible option for teams needing experience at wide receiver.

Team Year Salary Bonus Washington Commanders 2025 $1,255,000 $500,000 Arizona Cardinals 2024 $2,000,000 $500,000 Tennessee Titans 2023 $1,317,500 $152,500 Houston Texans 2022 $1,187,500 $152,500 Houston Texans 2021 $715,000 $300,000 Baltimore Ravens 2020 $1,690,795 $137,500 Baltimore Ravens 2019 $811,185 $596,360 Baltimore Ravens 2018 $630,000 – Baltimore Ravens 2017 $540,000 – Baltimore Ravens 2016 $1,046,360 –

In 2025, Moore’s cash payout is $209,167, and his salary cap charge is just 0.06% of the total cap. This makes him a low-risk veteran option for teams managing their payroll carefully.

What are Chris Moore’s career earnings?

Over the course of his NFL career, Chris Moore has earned approximately $11.9 million in total salary. His earnings span from his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 through multiple short-term deals with different teams.

He earned his highest single-season salary in 2024 with the Arizona Cardinals, where he made $2 million. While his yearly income has varied, Moore has consistently stayed on NFL rosters, which has helped him build long-term financial stability. His career earnings form the backbone of Chris Moore’s net worth in 2025.

A look at Chris Moore’s college and professional career

Moore’s football journey started at Thomas Jefferson High School in Tampa, Florida. From an early age, he caught attention for his speed, strength, and ability to make big plays. His strong high school performances earned him a scholarship to the University of Cincinnati, where he played college football from 2012 to 2015.

At Cincinnati, Moore quickly became one of the team’s most trusted receivers. Over four seasons, he caught 119 passes for 2,301 yards and scored 26 touchdowns. He was known for stretching the field and making important catches in big moments. Moore finished his college career as the program’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns, showing his impact on the Bearcats’ offense.

What are the brands endorsed by Chris Moore?

As of now, there is no public or verified information showing that Chris Moore has signed major brand endorsement deals with well-known national or global companies. Unlike star wide receivers, Moore has kept a low profile when it comes to commercial partnerships, focusing mainly on his football career.

However, in 2022, Moore secured a collaboration with a clothing brand called ‘Official Par Hopper.’ The brand teamed up with him to release a special Teequila Polo, inspired by Moore’s personal interests, such as golf, tequila, gaming, and his hometown roots in Tampa, Florida. During that time, Moore was with the Houston Texans, and the collaboration was promoted on social media.

Apart from this partnership, there is no confirmed public record of any other endorsement deals. This shows that brand endorsements don’t play a big part in Chris Moore’s overall earnings.

Chris Moore may not be a big star, but his contracts, yearly salary, and time in the league have helped him earn well. His journey across multiple teams proves that consistency, hard work, and experience can create long-term success in professional football.