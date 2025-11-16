What Is Christian Kirk’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

After being selected as the 47th overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft, Christian Kirk has made a name for himself as one of the league’s most prominent wide receivers. Kirk joined the Houston Texans this season, entering his eighth year in the NFL. Let’s dive deep into the wide receiver’s salary, contracts, bonuses, and brand endorsements.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Christian Kirk’s net worth?

In 2025, Christian Kirk’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million. This value encompasses Kirk’s contracts with three different teams, including signing bonuses and guaranteed amounts. Apart from those, Kirk has also increased his wealth through multiple brand endorsements.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Christian Kirk’s contract breakdown?

Before being traded to the Houston Texans, Kirk signed a four-year $72 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The contract includes a $20 million signing bonus, a $37 million guaranteed amount, and an average salary of $18 million. It is structured in a way that Kirk’s base salary increases annually, without affecting the team’s salary cap. The contract ends next year, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Christian Kirk’s salary breakdown?

In 2025, Kirk will earn a base salary of $1,255,000. Also, he will receive a restructuring bonus of $14,245,000 and a workout bonus of $508,505. The contract carries a cap hit of $4,847,799 and a dead cap value of $14,745,000. He will also receive a signing bonus of $5 million every year.

Year Team Base Salary Restructure Roster Bonus Roster/GM Bonus Workout Bonus Incentives Cap Hit Dead Cap 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars $1,500,000 $500,000 $500,000 $7,500,000 $37,500,000 202 Jacksonville Jaguars $1,080,000 $2,884,000 $352,932 $500,000 $1,500,000 $11,316,932 $30,652,000 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars $14,500,000 $2,884,000 $1,000,000 $235,294 $500,000 $24,119,294 $22,304,000 2025 Houston Texans $1,255,000 $2,849,000 $235,294 $508,505 $4,847,799 $14,745,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What are Christian Kirk’s career earnings?

In seven years in the NFL, Christian Kirk has earned approximately $80 million from three teams. His contract value has increased over the years, thanks to his on-field performances, which have enabled him to negotiate better terms. Also, Kirk has various incentives and bonuses in his contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look at Christian Kirk’s college and professional career

After graduating from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, Christian Kirk enrolled at Texas A&M Aggies. He earned a starting position in his first true freshman year in 2015. In his debut collegiate game, Kirk had six receptions for 106 yards with a touchdown. He also returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown. He finished his freshman season with 1,009 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Furthermore, he recorded two return touchdowns on 14 punt returns for 341 yards and 20 kickoff returns for 385 yards. His performances earned him the 2015 SEC Freshman of the Year and a nomination for the Second-team All-SEC.

He played all 13 games in his sophomore season, also recording 928 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He also had three return touchdowns on 13 punt returns for 282 yards and six kickoff returns for 173 yards. The wide receiver declared for the NFL Draft after his junior year. In his final season for the Aggies, he caught 71 passes for 919 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had one touchdown on 10 punt returns for 191 yards, and one touchdown on 22 returns for 490 yards.

Imago via Instagram @ckirk

The Cardinals selected Kirk as the 47th pick. In his debut season, he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He played in 12 games, recording 43 receptions for 590 yards and three touchdowns. However, he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of his most memorable games for the Cardinals came in Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season. Against the Dallas Cowboys, Kirk had two receptions for 86 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, to lead his team to a 38-10 win. After being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Cardinals in 2021, he finished the season with 48 receptions for 621 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in 14 games.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Kirk in the following season. In his debut game for the Jagurs, he recorded six receptions for 117 yards against the Washington Commanders. He finished the season with career-highs 84 receptions, 1,108 receiving yards, and eight touchdown receptions. Furthermore, he scored the receiving touchdowns in both of the Jaguars’ playoff games.

In 2023, Kirk missed the last five games due to a core muscle injury. However, he still finished with 57 receptions for 787 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. In his final season for the Jaguars, Christian Kirk recorded 27 receptions for 379 yards and one touchdown in eight games. However, a season-ending broken collarbone placed him on injury reserve.

The Jaguars traded Kirk to the Texans in exchange for a seventh-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

What are Christian Kirk’s brand endorsements?

Christian Kirk’s NFL earnings are not the sole reason for his wealth. The wide receiver has also endorsed brands such as Adidas, Lexus, Pizza Hut, and Circle K Stores. He also has collaborations with Procter & Gamble and Rockin’ Protein.

The 28-year-old has shown his versatility as a wide receiver in the NFL. He still has plenty to offer as he makes his way through the league. Furthermore, he will become an unrestricted free agent next year, allowing him to choose a new team or sign an extension with the Texans.