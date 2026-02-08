What Is Cris Collinsworth’s Net Worth in 2026: Former NFL Wide Receiver and Broadcaster’s Career Earnings and Salary

Cris Collinsworth is one of the prominent names in NFL broadcasting today, but his broadcasting experience stems from his NFL career, four decades ago. Before becoming a standout NFL broadcaster, he spent eight seasons (1981-1988) as a wide receiver, all with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 67-year-old has gained recognition as the color analyst of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, where he has been associated for 17 years. Besides football and broadcasting, the veteran analyst also has additional professional endeavors. Let’s take a look at his net worth, career earnings, salary, and more.

What is Cris Collinsworth’s net worth?

Cris Collinsworth’s net worth is approximately $27 million, coming from different ventures throughout his life. When he played in the NFL for the Bengals, he earned a couple of million dollars, but his net worth further increased after his broadcasting career took off, which he has been doing after retiring from the gridiron.

Additionally, he is the majority owner of Pro Football Focus (PFF), which is a sports analytics company focusing on the NFL and NCAA, and the company’s earnings have reflected on his net worth.

Cris Collinsworth’s Contract Breakdown

Cris Collinsworth’s current contract with NBC keeps him as the lead analyst for Sunday Night Football till the 2029-30 season. As his contract was set to expire after Super Bowl 2026, he agreed to a four-year extension in late 2025

With NBC airing Super Bowl 60 and Cris’s contract expiring following the mega event, a myriad of NFL fans anticipated the legendary color commentator’s retirement following the big event. But he will continue the current position with Sunday Night Football for four more years. Under his current contract, the former NFL wide receiver will also call Super Bowl 64.

Cris Collinsworth’s Salary

As the lead color analyst of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, Cris Collinsworth reportedly earns approximately $12.5 million a year under his new contract, which is valid for four years. Hence, the total valuation of the contract is $50 million.

In the last few months of his previous contract, he seemingly negotiated for a pay raise, and it happened. The veteran broadcaster received more than a 200% increase in his annual salary, as he earned roughly $4 million in his previous deal. Although there is a substantial increase in salary, it’s still less than major NFL broadcasters like Fox’s Tom Brady ($37.5 million), ESPN’s Troy Aikman ($18 million), and CBS’s Tony Romo ($18 million)

Cris Collinsworth’s College and Professional Career

Given his athletic prowess, Cris was a highly rated player in college football in the late 1970s. He joined the University of Florida, but as a quarterback, not a wide receiver initially. As QB, his 99-yard touchdown pass against the Rice Owls remains the longest successful pass in NCAA history. As a WR, he recorded 120 receptions and 14 touchdowns for the Florida Gators.

Following a remarkable college career, Cris punched the ticket to play in the big league in the 1981 NFL Draft, where he was a second-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals. Playing 8 seasons, the former wide receiver registered 36 touchdowns, 417 catches, and 6698 yards. Moreover, he made it to the Pro Bowl three times in his playing career. While he didn’t win the Super Bowl, he reached two finals, losing Super Bowl XVI and XXIII to the San Francisco 49ers.

Cris Collinsworth’s Brand Endorsements

With decades of broadcasting experience, Cris has created a strong sense of popularity to represent different brands. He has endorsed Western and Southern Financial Group, a Cincinnati-based insurance company. In addition, he has represented brands such as Microsoft, DirecTV, and Amazon Web Services.

In his playing days, the former wide receiver was a prominent name for the Bengals, and that’s when he endorsed brands like JTM Meats and Bausch & Lomb.

Cris Collinsworth’s Endorsement and Business

Apart from his primary job as an NBC broadcaster, Cris has a diverse portfolio. As the majority owner of Pro Football Focus, or PFF, the company generates millions a year. In 2021, the private equity firm Silver Lake made a $50 million investment to buy the equity of PFF, taking the valuation of the company to approximately $160 million.

Taking his expertise as an analyst, PFF delivers an in-depth evaluation of each football player from both the NFL and the NCAA. Unlike other similar platforms, it has a grading system for each player that gets updated each day.

Cris Collinsworth’s Charity and Foundation

Besides Cris’s incredible success as a broadcaster, the former WR is a compassionate philanthropist who co-founded a non-profit organization under his name. Cris Collinsworth’s Pro Scan Fund started in 2002, intending to benefit women’s health. The charity organization gives free mammograms to uninsured women through the Pink Ribbon Program.

On the other hand, they also focus on creating a better life for children through the Queen City Classic Chess program. The Cris Collinsworth Pro Scan Fund helped many women around Cincinnati while also assisting women with breast cancer throughout the country.

Cris Collinsworth’s Real Estate

Cris Collinsworth resides in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, where he has a 7,000-square-foot mansion. He bought the home for $2.1 million, and it was originally built in 1994. The property includes a barn, pool, and pool house.