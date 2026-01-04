What Is Daniel Bellinger’s Net Worth in 2026? All About Giants TE’s, Contract, Career Earnings, Salary & More

Daniel Bellinger isn’t a frontline starter on the New York Giants squad, but whenever the tight end is in the field, he makes a subtle impact with his blocking ability, safe hands, versatility, and quickness. Starting his professional career in 2022, the 25-year-old has become an integral part of the Big Blue. As he has evolved as a player, he has also added more zeros to his bank balance. Take a look at the Giants player’s net worth, salary, and more.

What is Daniel Bellinger’s net worth?

Daniel Bellinger’s net worth in 2026 is projected to be approximately $6.77 million, calculated from total income at the New York Giants. However, his exact net worth is not disclosed publicly.

Bellinger was a fourth-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, meaning he has been part of the Giants roster for four years, and his rookie contract will expire at the end of this season. This big number comes from the base salary, cap hit, and signing bonus. After his rookie year, Daniel’s income has grown more than four times in four years.

Daniel Bellinger’s Contract Breakdown

When a 22-year-old Daniel Bellinger, fresh from college football, signed his rookie contract with the New York Giants, it was valued at $4,453,104 for four years. As a mid-round draft pick, he enjoyed the signing bonus worth $793,104, fully guaranteed money.

In his final year of the contract, he is earning $3,263,000 as the base pay. His contract also includes a $10,080 simply for participating in the team workout. He is currently in the last phase of the contract. Unless the Giants offer a new contract, he will become a free agent in 2026.

What is Daniel Bellinger’s Salary?

The Giants tight end’s current salary is the biggest payout of his NFL career. With the base salary of $3,263,000, the cap hit is $3,461,276. And if he is released from the team, he will be paid a $208,356 dead cap amount.

While he is taking home over $3 million now, that’s not how his rookie year started. In 2022, his first year in the NFL, the base salary was $705,000. It increased to $870,000 in 2023, followed by $985,000 in 2024. He saw the biggest jump in his paycheck this year, when it increased more than three times from the previous year.

The four-year salary may seem low by NFL standards, but Bellinger is primarily used as a rotational TE, a backup to Chris Manhertz and Theo Johnson. If the Giants or any other team offers him a second NFL contract next year, his salary may see a major hike due to his four years of experience in the league.

Team Year Salary Bonuses New York Giants 2022 $705,000 $903,276 (Cap Hit) New York Giants 2025 $3,263,000, $3,461,276 (Cap Hit)

Daniel Bellinger’s Career Earnings

At the end of the 2025 season, Daniel Bellinger’s career earnings were $6,769,184, coming from his four-year payout. Adding the signing bonus, his rookie year total earnings were $1,498,104. In 2023, he received a well-deserved $165,000 salary increase, bringing his total earnings to $870,000. He further got a $115,000 hike to receive a $985,000 base salary in 2024.

Earning a total of $3,416,080 in the final year, his total career earnings amount to $6,769,184. Of this figure, $5,966,000 was from his four-year base salary.

Daniel Bellinger’s College and Professional Career

Imago Image Credit: Daniel Bellinger’s Instagram

Daniel Bellinger embarked on his college football career at San Diego State University. After struggling in his rookie year, he showed promise in 2019, scoring three touchdowns and completing 201 receiving yards, followed by two similar impressive seasons in 2020 and 2021. His college honors included three-time Mountain West Scholar Athlete and four-time member of the Mountain West All-Academic Team.

His professional career started with the New York Giants after a successful 2022 NFL Draft. While playing 12 games, he scored three touchdowns in his rookie season. Now, he is a dependable rotational player who takes on important snaps and boasts a high catching rate.

Daniel Bellinger’s Brand Endorsements

As of 2025, Daniel Bellinger doesn’t have mainstream brand endorsements, considering he is a backup tight end and not many people are familiar with his face. But the Giants player actively endorses the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, which helps children facing life-threatening cancers.