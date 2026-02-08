What Is Dareke Young Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Salary, Endorsements & More About NFL WR

For a player who has made his mark on special teams more than the box score, the Seattle Seahawks‘ Dareke Young has quietly built a financial foundation that many higher-profile players would envy.’Only a small fraction of 7th-round NFL draft picks secure a second contract, but Dareke Young has turned his late-round status into a multi-million dollar net worth. Here’s how he did it.

What is Dareke Young’s net worth?

Dareke Young’s net worth is estimated at $3,563,600 in 2026. In simple terms, this represents the total value of his earnings from his NFL salary, signing bonuses, and other income sources since entering the league. While Young is still early in his career, his consistent performance on the field and contributions to special teams have helped him build a solid financial foundation. This net worth reflects his dedication, persistence, and growth as a professional athlete.

What is Dareke Young’s contract breakdown?

Dareke Young signed his rookie contract with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 after being selected 233rd overall in the NFL Draft. His contract is structured with base salaries and prorated signing bonuses spread across multiple years. In 2022, his base salary was $705,000 with a $25,275 prorated signing bonus.

Over the years, his base salary has gradually increased, reaching $1,100,000 in 2025, alongside consistent cap contributions from his signing bonus. This steady progression shows the Seahawks’ commitment to keeping Young on the roster while rewarding his work ethic and versatility.

What is Dareke Young’s salary?

As of 2026, Dareke Young earns a base salary of $1,100,000 with the Seattle Seahawks. While he has not had significant performance bonuses or incentive clauses, his salary reflects both his role as a wide receiver and his value on special teams. Over his NFL career, he has earned a total base salary of $3,660,000 and total bonuses of $101,100 ($25,275 per year for four years). Here is a breakdown of his salary over his NFL career:

Team Year Salary Bonus Seattle Seahawks 2022 $705,000 $25,275 Seattle Seahawks 2023 $870,000 $25,275 Seattle Seahawks 2024 $985,000 $25,275 Seattle Seahawks 2025 $1,100,000 $25,275

This table highlights Young’s steady income growth since entering the NFL. His base salary has increased year by year, reflecting the Seahawks’ confidence in his abilities, even as he primarily contributes on special teams and serves as a depth wide receiver.

What are Dareke Young’s career earnings?

Over the course of his NFL career, Dareke Young has earned a total of $3,563,600 in career earnings. This includes base salaries, prorated signing bonuses, and other guaranteed amounts from his rookie contract and subsequent seasons. While Young has yet to earn major performance bonuses or lucrative endorsements, his career earnings showcase his reliability as a professional player.

A look at Dareke Young’s college and professional career

Dareke Young played college football at Lenoir-Rhyne, where he excelled as a wide receiver. He consistently displayed strength, speed, and versatility, catching the attention of NFL scouts during the East-West Shrine Game.

Young, who played college football for Lenoir-Rhyne University, participated in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl and showed his abilities as a wide receiver. His performance at the event caught the attention of NFL scouts, helping to raise his profile and strengthen his draft prospects by demonstrating his potential on a bigger stage.

Young’s college performance paved the way for his selection by the Seattle Seahawks in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Young appeared in 13 games, primarily contributing on special teams, and recorded two catches for 24 yards. His early professional career showcased his adaptability, as he played multiple positions on offense and all four special teams units. Despite coaching changes and roster competition, Young earned a spot on the Seahawks’ active roster through his consistent effort and determination.

Throughout 2023 and 2024, Young continued to contribute mainly on special teams, with occasional offensive snaps. By 2025, he had solidified his role as one of Seattle’s auxiliary wide receivers, earning playing time in crucial situations and demonstrating physical toughness, particularly during preseason and special teams play. His commitment to blocking and versatility have made him a valuable depth player for the Seahawks, even amid increased competition at the wide receiver position.

What are the brands endorsed by Dareke Young?

As of 2026, Dareke Young has not publicly signed any brand endorsement deals. While many NFL players expand their income through partnerships with sportswear and lifestyle brands, Young has focused primarily on building his career on the field. He has not posted or promoted any sponsored products on social media, and there is no record of commercial partnerships at this time.

This indicates that his current net worth and earnings come exclusively from his NFL salary and contract bonuses. As Young’s profile grows, there could be future opportunities for endorsements, especially if he continues to impress in games and training camps.

Dareke Young’s net worth of $3,563,600 in 2026 reflects his steady rise as a professional NFL wide receiver and special teams contributor. With a growing salary, consistent career earnings, and the potential for future endorsements, Young has established himself as a reliable player for the Seattle Seahawks. His journey from a Division II college to the NFL underscores the value of persistence, versatility, and hard work in achieving long-term success.