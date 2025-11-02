What Is Darius Slayton’s Net Worth in 2025? All About the Giants WR’s Salary, Contract, Endorsements, Earnings, and More

It’s been seven long years since the renowned Wide Receiver Darius Slayton shook hands with Pat Shurmur (former head coach) to join the New York Giants. Besides showcasing his commendable team spirit, the 28-year-old consistently grew his portfolio, securing more than 20 touchdowns so far. However, the growth wasn’t just limited to his technical statistics. Amid his long-term contract with the Giants, Slayton also experienced notable growth in his financial portfolio. Here’s everything to know about his net worth, current contract, and more.

What is Darius Slayton’s net worth?

Darius Slayton’s current net worth is around $15,618,988, as reported by Salary Sport. His primary income is generated through the NFL contract with the New York Giants. This includes base salary, signing bonuses, and performance incentives.

Darius Slayton’s contract breakdown

Darius Slayton is currently a part of a 3-year deal with the New York Giants (signed in March 2025). With a total value of $36 million, the deal guarantees $22 million, including a $9 million signing bonus. He carries a base salary of $3.25 million, plus a workout bonus of around $250 000, and the cap hit is approximately $6.97 million (in 2025). Besides, the contract also includes incentives.

What is Darius Slayton’s salary?

Here’s a breakdown of Slayton’s current contract with the New York Giants, along with the formal compensation structure:

New York Giants 2025 $3,250,005 $9,000,000 (signing) + $3,000,000 prorated $250,000 up to $500,000 ~$13,000,005 2026 $12,250,005 $3,000,000 prorated $250,000 — ~$16,000,005 2027 $6,479,990 $3,000,000 prorated + $2,500,000 roster bonus $250,000 — ~$12,999,990

Darius Slayton’s career earnings

Darius Slayton earned approximately $15.6 million in career earnings from his NFL contracts. This figure includes his base salaries, signing bonuses, and performance incentives earned from his time with the New York Giants. His rookie deal totaled around $2.7 million, followed by a $12 million two-year extension in 2023, and he’s now under a three-year, $36 million contract signed in 2025.

A look at Darius Slayton’s college and professional career

Darius Slayton’s football career experienced a rapid rise after he joined Auburn University. He played for the Auburn Tigers from 2015 to 2018. He redshirted his first year, followed by securing 79 receptions for 1,605 yards and 11 touchdowns over the next three seasons. Before this, he was also a standout at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Georgia, where he was a sprinter and earned all-state honors.

A transition to his professional career came in 2019 when Slayton was drafted by the New York Giants in the 5th round (171st overall) of the NFL Draft. He recorded 48 receptions for 740 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the Giants in receiving yards as a rookie. This partnership turned out to be mutually fruitful as he posted 50 catches for 770 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

A look at Darius Slayton’s brand endorsements

Darius Slayton is known to be involved in an endorsement deal with Budweiser. He specifically promoted Budweiser Zero, the brand’s non-alcoholic beer line.

The partnership came to light through his social media, where he featured promotional posts tied to the campaign.

What cars does Darius Slayton own?

Darius Slayton is widely known to be a car enthusiast in the NFL world. He hosts an annual exotic car show in Far Rockaway, Queens, for youth from the Harlem Giants and Bronx Giants programs. The Wide Receiver once unveiled:

“I go to car shows all the time when I’m home, specifically exotic cars: Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches, Mercedes.”

While official data on the cars owned by him isn’t shared publicly, his passion for four wheels is clearly evident on social media platforms.