What Is Darren Waller’s Contract and Salary? 2025 Net Worth and More After Dolphins Trade

After just one season with the New York Giants, tight end Darren Waller decided to step away from football. But retirement didn’t last long. Now, Waller is gearing up for an NFL comeback, with a new home. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Giants are trading the recently un-retired Waller to the Miami Dolphins, giving the veteran tight end a fresh start in South Beach. This move comes just 13 months after Darren Waller announced his retirement, a decision driven by a serious health scare he suffered in November 2023.

Interestingly, the timing lines up perfectly — just a day after the Dolphins sent tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of the blockbuster Jalen Ramsey–Minkah Fitzpatrick trade. Now, with a void at tight end, Miami is betting on Waller to fill it. The veteran tight end, who turns 33 this September, is set for a fresh chapter in his NFL journey after signing a contract of around $5 million. As of mid‑2025, former Raiders and Giants tight end Darren Waller boasts an estimated net worth of around $10 million.

His financial haul is anchored in large contracts—namely, the Raiders’ $51 million extension in 2022, which made him the NFL’s highest‑paid tight end. Career earnings are reported to exceed $42 million through 2025.