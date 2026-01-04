What Is DeeJay Dallas’ Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & About NFL RB

DeeJay Dallas is a hardworking NFL running back who has built his career through consistency, versatility, and patience. He may not always be in the headlines, but teams value him for doing the small jobs right. As he continues his run with the Arizona Cardinals, many fans are curious to know about his financial situation.

What is DeeJay Dallas’ net worth?

DeeJay Dallas’ net worth is estimated to be $12,039,400 as he moves toward the 2026 NFL season. In simple terms, this is the total money he has earned from NFL contracts, signing bonuses, and incentives since entering the league. Dallas has made his money steadily, not through massive superstar deals, but through reliable contracts and roster roles.

Most of his net worth comes directly from football. He is not known for flashy spending or public business ventures. Instead, Dallas has focused on staying in the league, earning guaranteed money, and extending his career year by year. For a mid-round draft pick, his financial growth shows how staying healthy and dependable can pay off in the NFL.

What is DeeJay Dallas’ contract breakdown?

DeeJay Dallas is currently playing under a three-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals that runs through the 2026 season. The total value of the deal is $8.25 million, with $2.395 million guaranteed. He also received a $1 million signing bonus when he joined the team in 2024.

The contract is team-friendly but secure. It includes base salary, roster bonuses, and workout bonuses. If Dallas meets certain performance goals, the deal can rise to $10.5 million. This type of contract reflects his role as a reliable running back who can also help on special teams. The Cardinals value his flexibility and experience, especially in in-depth roles.

What is DeeJay Dallas’ salary?

DeeJay Dallas’ salary for the 2025 NFL season is $2,750,000 with the Arizona Cardinals. This amount includes his base salary, bonuses, and other contract payments. His pay reflects a veteran role rather than a feature back position.

His base salary makes up most of the total, while the rest comes from bonuses tied to signing, workouts, and roster status. Dallas is paid to be ready every week, whether that means carrying the ball, catching passes, or returning kicks. His salary places him among solid rotational backs rather than top earners at the position.

Here is a simple breakdown of his salary by team and year:

Team Year Salary Bonus Seattle Seahawks 2020 $1,104,400 Signing bonus included Seattle Seahawks 2021 $780,000 – Seattle Seahawks 2022 $895,000 – Seattle Seahawks 2023 $1,010,000 – Arizona Cardinals 2024 $2,750,000 $1,000,000 Arizona Cardinals 2025 $2,750,000 – Arizona Cardinals 2026 $2,750,000 –

What is DeeJay Dallas’ career earnings?

DeeJay Dallas has earned $12,039,400 in total NFL career earnings so far. This figure includes his rookie contract with the Seattle Seahawks and his current deal with the Arizona Cardinals. Over seven seasons, his income has grown as he gained experience and trust from the coaching staff.

His early years came with modest pay, which is common for fourth-round picks. As his role expanded, so did his earnings. By securing a multi-year contract in Arizona, Dallas ensured financial stability through 2026. His career earnings show steady progress rather than sudden spikes.

A look back at DeeJay Dallas’ college and professional career

DeeJay Dallas played college football at the University of Miami. He was known for his speed, strength, and ability to play multiple roles. During his time there, he contributed as a runner, receiver, and returner. His versatility made him valuable even when he was not the main offensive option. In 2020, Dallas entered the NFL after being selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round of the draft. He quickly earned snaps on special teams and in rotation at running back. Coaches trusted him because he rarely made mistakes and could handle different responsibilities.

Over four seasons in Seattle, Dallas remained a steady presence. He never complained about limited carries and stayed prepared when called upon. That approach helped him stay on the roster year after year. In 2024, Dallas signed with the Arizona Cardinals, bringing experience to a younger backfield. His role includes rushing, receiving, and kick returns. His professionalism and effort have kept him in the Cardinals’ plans moving into 2025 and beyond.

What are the brands endorsed by DeeJay Dallas?

DeeJay Dallas is not widely known for major brand endorsements. Unlike star running backs, he keeps a low public profile. Most of his income comes from football rather than sponsorships. That said, Dallas has a growing presence on social media and could attract regional or sports-related partnerships. Players like him often work with fitness brands, local businesses, or sports gear companies. These deals are usually private and smaller in value.

Dallas appears focused on football first. His clean image, consistent play, and team-first attitude make him a good fit for endorsements if opportunities arise in the future. For now, endorsements are not a major part of his net worth.

DeeJay Dallas’ net worth of $12,039,400 reflects a smart and steady NFL career. He has earned his money through reliability, versatility, and staying ready. While he may never be the league’s highest-paid running back, Dallas has built long-term value. As he heads toward 2026, his contract, experience, and role with the Cardinals ensure his financial security and a firm establishment in the NFL.