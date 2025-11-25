What Is Eagles-Bears Alliance Week in NFL and Why Does It End This Week? All Details on Viral Internet Meme

An alliance in the NFL? That was the most absurd thing anyone would have expected before the 2025 season. However, as the season began, speculation based on the ridiculous belief also started to gain momentum. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears might have formed an under-the-table alliance. The Philadelphia Eagles are the toppers of the NFC East with 8-3 in the league. Similarly, the 8-3 Chicago Bears are leading the NFC North. So how does it lead to an alliance? Well, that is the part that’s most exciting.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The alliance gained popularity online since each team has smoothed out the other’s path to rule their division. The Eagles have defeated the Bears’ divisional rivals, the Vikings, Packers, and Lions. For the first two, Jalen Hurts and Co. defeated them on the road. Similarly, the Bears returned the favor by defeating the Commanders, Giants, and Cowboys. They absolutely annihilated the Cowboys, leaving them humiliated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is it a coincidence? Yes, but the people are willing to look the other way because it looks coordinated to its core. Each team has done its job with utmost perfection. However, people unfortunately won’t be able to enjoy the alliance anymore.

The Eagles will face the Bears in Week 13

For NFL fans, the Eagles-Bears alliance was an entertaining experience. As history has taught the world, everything comes to an end, be it good or bad. In Week 13, the alliance will also come to an end. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field. Surprisingly, it will be Black Friday when they end their alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the past few weeks, both of them have been each other’s biggest allies. But things will change soon. Both of them are on 8-3, and the playoffs are within their reach. The past few years have not been fruitful for the Bears, but this year has been exceptional. The Phillies were last year’s Super Bowl winners and will look to retain the title.

Either team will prefer to increase its league record. The Eagles–Bears alliance was good while it lasted. The internet has benefited as it was flooded with tons of memes based on it. However, after Friday, it won’t be there anymore. Interestingly, the one who comes out victorious on Black Friday will be 4-0 against the other division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Hence, the climax is near. It will mark the end of a beautiful coordination, as each player steps on the field at Lincoln Financial Field on November 28.