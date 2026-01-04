What Is Easton Stick’s Net Worth In 2026? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & More About NFL QB

Essentials Inside The Story - A clear look at Stick’s NFL contracts over the years.

Easton Michael Stick is an American professional football quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. Let’s do a breakdown of his net worth, salary, career earnings, and off-field ventures to give you a complete picture of the NFL player’s financial profile.

What is Easton Stick’s net worth?

Easton Stick’s net worth is $9 million as of this year. Stick has steadily made a name for himself in the NFL, transitioning from a record-setting college career to a reliable professional quarterback. He was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

What is Easton Stick’s contract breakdown?

Easton Stick signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons worth $1,337,500, which includes a $167,500 signing bonus and $567,500 guaranteed. The move came after a similar one-year contract with the Chargers, valued at $2,667,500. Over all these years, his contracts have reflected his role as a dependable backup quarterback who can step in as needed. His total career earnings from NFL contracts are approximately $9,068,563.

What is Easton Stick’s salary?

For the 2025 season, Easton Stick is set to earn a base salary of $1,170,000, along with a $167,500 signing bonus, bringing his total cash earnings to $1,337,500.

Year Team Salary Bonuses 2019 Chargers $495,000 $69,655 2020 Chargers $675,000 $69,655 2021 Chargers $850,000 $69,655 2022 Chargers $965,000 $69,655 2023 Chargers $1,647,500 $152,500 2024 Chargers $2,500,000 $167,500 2025 Falcons $1,170,000 –

What are Easton Stick’s career earnings?

Year Team Cash Total Cumulative Earnings 2019 Chargers $772,564 $772,564 2020 Chargers $675,999 $1,448,563 2021 Chargers $850,000 $2,298,563 2022 Chargers $965,000 $3,263,563 2023 Chargers $1,800,000 $5,063,563 2024 Chargers $2,667,500 $7,731,063 2025 Falcons $1,337,500 $9,068,563

A look at Easton Stick’s college and professional career

Easton Stick graduated from Creighton Preparatory School in Omaha, Nebraska, before going on to play college football at North Dakota State University. At North Dakota State, Easton Stick made history by setting the NCAA Division I FCS record for most wins by a starting quarterback. He wrapped up his college career with an impressive 49–3 record and helped lead the program to four national championships.

He was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. On March 13, 2023, the Los Angeles Chargers re-signed Easton Stick to a one-year contract, keeping him in his familiar role as Justin Herbert’s backup.

And in December, the Chargers announced that Stick would become the starting quarterback after Herbert was ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury and surgery. Stick started the final four games of the 2023 season, though the Chargers lost all four. Across those starts, he threw for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, while also adding a rushing touchdown.

Later, on April 21, 2025, Stick signed with the Atlanta Falcons. He was waived during final roster cuts on August 26, but rejoined the team the very next day as part of the practice squad. Later in the season, he was elevated to the active roster on October 26 and officially signed to the active roster on November 19.

Easton Stick led the NFL in passing yards during the 2025 preseason, throwing for 520 yards. However, with Kirk Cousins on the roster as the league’s highest-paid backup quarterback, Stick faced tough competition. He narrowly missed making the team out of training camp.

The former fifth-round pick from North Dakota State has started four games in his NFL career, during which he has thrown for 1,133 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

What are Easton Stick’s brand endorsements?

Easton Stick’s most visible partnerships involve community and athletic development programs, such as working with Sanford Sports. He has worked closely with Sanford Health and Sanford Sports, participating in training programs and QB clinics hosted by the organization.