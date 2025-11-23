What Is Efton Chism III’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

For most undrafted players, the NFL dream is a long shot. For Efton Chism III, who once broke a receiving record held by Cooper Kupp, it’s just the next chapter in a story defined by proving people wrong. He enters his rookie season with the New England Patriots after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. His journey from playing college football at Eastern Washington to being signed as a rookie free agent by the Patriots highlights his determination and talent. We will now have a look at Chism’s net worth, contracts, bonuses, and brand endorsements.

What is Efton Chism III’s net worth?

In 2025, Efton Chism III’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. The amount includes his NFL contract, as well as bonuses and brand endorsements. With this being his first season in the league, his net worth is expected to increase as he progresses through his on-field performances and gains more recognition within the Patriots’ roster.

Efton Chism III’s contract breakdown

Chism signed a three-year rookie contract with the Patriots. The agreement, valued at $2.9 million, includes $25,000 signing bonus and a $259,000 guaranteed amount. This year, the wide receiver will earn a base salary of $840,000 and a workout bonus of $5,152. Furthermore, the contract is structured in a way that Chism’s base salary increases annually, without affecting the Patriots’ cap amount.

What is Efton Chism III’s salary?

Efton Chism III’s base salary of $840,000 includes a signing bonus of $25,000 and a workout bonus of $5,152 this year. It also carries a cap hit of $853,485 and a dead cap value of $264,152. Let’s have a look at his contract:

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2025 $840,000 $8,333 $853,485 $264,152 2026 $1,005,000 $8,333 $1,013,333 $16,667 2027 $1,120,000 $8,333 $1,128,334 $8,334

Efton Chism III’s career earnings

So far, Chism has earned $870,152, with the majority of it coming from his NFL contract signing bonus and workout bonus. The earnings will grow as he continues to play in the NFL. The three-year rookie contract will end in 2028, making him a restricted free agent.

A look at Efton Chism III’s college and professional career

Chism attended Monroe High School in Monroe, Washington, before committing to the Eastern Washington Eagles in 2020. The wide receiver recorded 166 catches for 2,581 yards and 39 total touchdowns in his high school career. He started breaking records in school, finishing with the most receptions (13) and yards (215) in a single game. His performances earned him a place in the Seattle Times All-Area squad.

He recorded 87 catches for 1,075 yards and 12 touchdowns in 21 games in his first two years of college football. In 2023, he caught 62 passes for 607 yards and six touchdowns in 21 games for the Eagles.

He earned a spot in the 2024 First-team FCS All-American, after recording 84 passes for 932 yards and eight touchdowns. Furthermore, he also broke the program’s single-season receptions record on a 67-yard touchdown reception, which Cooper Kupp previously held. He finished the season with 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns, and declared for the NFL Draft. The 24-year-old also accepted invitations to participate in the 2025 Hula Bowl and the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.

In five years of college football, Chism totalled 346 receptions, 3,852 yards, and 37 touchdowns, earning him multiple All-American honors and first-team Big Sky selections.

However, he went undrafted and was later signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent on May 9, 2025. He has made four appearances for the team, recording 12 kick returns, 293 kick return yards, and 31 extended kick returns.

What are the brands endorsed by Efton Chism III?

Efton Chism III does not have any publicly disclosed brand endorsements. However, according to Sports Illustrated, the wide receiver did receive some offers to increase his NIL, but he wanted to focus on his physical health. He will receive recognition and brand endorsements through some excellent performances on the field, as he proves his value to the New England Patriots Team.

Chism’s football journey is an inspiration to many. It is not often that an undrafted free agent makes it to the NFL. However, the Patriots must have recognised his potential. With good performances on the field, Chism will not only gain more recognition but also increase his net worth. He will continue to develop his skills and grow as he progresses through the NFL.