What Is Emanuel Wilson’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL RB’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Green Bay Packers‘ running back Emanuel Wilson has made a name for himself in the NFL because of his agility and power on the field. The 26-year-old, who went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, is now in his third season with the Packers. His story is one of determination, grit, and consistency. In this article, we will find out all about Wilson’s net worth, contracts, salaries, bonuses, and brand endorsements.

What is Emanuel Wilson’s net worth?

In 2025, Wilson’s net worth is estimated to be $1.56 million. The running back has amassed his wealth from his NFL contract, bonuses, and payouts received during his three-year career. The fans can expect his net worth to grow steadily as he continues to make his way in the league.

Emanuel Wilson’s contract

Wilson’s current contract with the Packers is a one-year exclusive rights free agent deal that he signed this year. The agreement is approximately $1.03 million and does not include a guaranteed amount; however, it does include a workout bonus. His contract ends next year, after which he will become a restricted free agent. This means that the Packers will have the first right of refusal.

What is Emanuel Wilson’s salary?

In 2025, Emanuel Wilson has a base salary of $1.03 million. Additionally, his salary cap charge and cash payout are fixed at $1.03 million, which accounts for approximately 0.35% of the team’s salary cap.

Year Base Salary Workout Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2025 $1,030,000 $8,190 $1,038,190$ $8,190

Emanuel Wilson’s career earnings

Through 2025, Wilson has earned approximately $2.6 million from the NFL. His earnings have come from his contract with the Packers and a brief period with the Denver Broncos. However, he is still young and will continue to grow steadily. Wilson’s consistent performances on the field will help him increase his wealth and may even lead to the Packers offering him an extension.

Emanuel Wilson’s college and professional career

After playing high school football at North Mecklenburg High School, Wilson enrolled at Johnson C. Smith University in 2018. However, he redshirted his first year and played his first season of college football the following year. Wilson recorded 1,040 yards and 13 touchdowns on 159 carries and was named the CIAA Freshman of the Year.

In 2020, he transferred to Fort Valley State University; however, he did not play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following year, Emanuel Wilson led his team with 835 yards. But it was not till 2022 that we saw the best of the running back. He finished the season with 1,371 yards on the ground. He added another 239 yards on 24 catches, scoring 19 total touchdowns.

Imago via FVSU Sports Website

However, his Division II collegiate performances did not translate professionally as he went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. But he received an offer from the Broncos on May 12, 2023, and was waived three days later.

He then signed with the Packers in May and was promoted to the active roster in August 2023, following an excellent preseason. After making his debut against the Atlanta Falcons, he was placed on injury reserve and activated in January 2024. This season, the running back has 53 rushing attempts for 220 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.

Emanuel Wilson’s journey from playing in a Division II college to going undrafted and then playing for the Packers is a testament to his hard work. The 26-year-old is just in his third season in the league and has a long way ahead.