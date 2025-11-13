What Is Garrett Wilson’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring NFL WR’s Family Roots and Background

Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson entered the NFL as a first-round pick for the New York Jets in 2022. But before joining the league, he made a name for himself while representing the Ohio State Buckeyes. His stellar college career paved the way for his NFL selection, and he later bagged the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. But who is the Jets receiver beyond the field? Here’s a look at Wilson’s roots, nationality, and ethnicity.

Where is Garrett Wilson from and what is his nationality?

Garrett Wilson was born in Chicago, Illinois, making him an American citizen by birth. However, his first proper home was Dublin, Ohio, where the player spent his childhood and lived until he turned 11. Later, his family moved to Austin, Texas, where Garrett attended Lake Travis High School.

The high school is where he built a foundation for football and showcased brilliant talent for the sport. During his time at Lake Travis, the Jets receiver broke many wide receiver records, recording 204 career receptions, 3,359 total yards, and 55 touchdowns. Moreover, he led his school to win the 6A state championship.

In 2019, Wilson attended Ohio State to kick-start his college football career. His freshman year was nothing short of spectacular, with Garrett posting 30 receptions for 432 yards and five touchdowns in a total of 14 games. He continued his top-tier game and became the second player in college history to notch four straight 100-yard receiving games.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL took notice, and the Jets acquired Wilson through a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. He went on to have an impressive rookie season with multiple standout games. He finished the debut year with 83 receptions, 1,103 yards, and four touchdowns, earning the PFWA All-Rookie Team honor. Wilson continued shining in the New York jersey and was crowned the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023. In July, he signed a major four-year, $130 million contract extension.

What is Garrett Wilson’s ethnicity?

The Ohio State graduate’s roots trace back to a strong African lineage. He was born on July 22, 2000, to Candace Wilson and Kenny Wilson, who immigrated to the United States from the African continent. Garrett’s ethnicity likely influenced his values and work ethic, playing a big role in his athletic journey.

Wilson grew up in a loving household with his two brothers, Donovan and Cam, and his sisters, Shea and Sydney. Through his family and his parents’ African ancestry, he learned the importance of staying close to his roots. Garrett’s mother, Candace, has always been his biggest cheerleader from the inception of his career.

The 13th overall pick once shed light on his relationship with his mother. On Instagram, he recounted an incident where he was throwing away the food and found two food containers Candace had left. They had notes in them that urged Garrett to eat. The payer captioned the post, “Love you ma, I never question your effort.”

What is Garrett Wilson’s religion?

At the time of writing, there is scarce information on Garrett Wilson’s religion. He doesn’t openly talk about his religion but has dropped hints about being a Christian. In a 2022 interview with NFL writer Rob Maaddi, Wilson mentioned the role of God in his football journey. At that point, he was preparing for the NFL Draft and was under pressure to fill big shoes.

Firstly, he shared how seeing other young athletes succeed at the highest level motivated him to keep working hard. Then he counted his blessings and credited God for guiding him.

“I’m so blessed, and that’s just the easiest way to put it.”

Most recently, in 2024, he posted a picture featuring him with the statue of Jesus Christ. He wrote, “All inna days work. The picture, which appears to be taken inside an Italian church, showcases his belief in Christ.

Wilson’s journey from a young boy in Dublin, Ohio, to one of the promising stars in the NFL is inspiring. It reflects years of hard work, discipline, and passion for the game that never wavered. As he currently reels from his second-knee issue of the campaign, we wish him a speedy recovery and an impactful comeback.