What Is Gunnar Helm’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & More About Titans TE

Gunnar Helm has quickly gone from a Texas Longhorns standout to an emerging tight end for the Tennessee Titans. The franchise selected him in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And now he’s carving out his place on the field by hauling in receptions for his team. With every rising moment, fans are curious to know about Gunnar Helm’s net worth in 2025.

What is Gunnar Helm’s net worth?

Gunnar Helm boasts a net worth of approximately $3.61 million as of 2025, according to Mabumbe. It is likely driven by his four-year rookie contract with the Titans. Junior players, such as Helm, often have successful college football careers before entering the NFL. Beyond his league paycheck, the tight end benefits from the growing NIL landscape, having secured college-level deals before joining the NFL.

What is Gunnar Helm’s contract breakdown?

Gunnar is locked in a four-year, $5.17 million deal that runs through 2028. Under the agreement, the team pays Helm a signing bonus of $972,908 as well as the same value in guaranteed amounts.

Additionally, the contract includes an average annual salary of $1.29 million, with an expected base salary of $840,000 and a workout bonus of $4,508 in 2025. Helm will also carry a $1.09 million cap hit for the Titans and holds a $977,416 dead cap value.

What is Gunnar Helm’s salary?

As part of the four-year deal, Helm will earn an average annual salary of $1.29 million. His base salary in 2025 will be $840,000, rising to $1,235,000 by the final year of his contract with the Titans. The following are the fourth-round pick’s base salaries over the years, per Spotrac:

Team Year Base Salary Bonuses Tennessee Titans 2025 $840,000 $4,508 Tennessee Titans 2026 $1,005,000 Tennessee Titans 2027 $1,120,000 Tennessee Titans 2028 $1,235,000

What are Gunnar Helm’s career earnings?

Gunnar Helm’s career earnings total $1.82 million as of 2025, according to Spotrac. Most of this amount comes from his NFL career, which began with the Titans. His career earnings are a cumulative result of his $840,000 base salary, his $972,908 signing bonus, and a $4,508 workout bonus.

A look at Gunnar Helm’s college and professional career

Born on September 6, 2002, Gunnar Helm’s story begins in Greenwood Village, Colorado. He attended Cherry Creek High School, where Helm’s exceptional football talent first came to light. He recorded 28 receptions, 367 yards, and seven touchdowns in his senior year, earning three-star recruit status. With offers from powerhouse programs like Alabama and Auburn, Helm ultimately chose the University of Texas and joined the Texas Longhorns football program.

The 23-year-old player’s college career started quietly, playing 12 games as a true freshman without a catch. However, he continued honing his skills and posted five receptions for 44 yards in 2022. Further, Helm’s career trajectory took a noticeable leap the next year, with 14 receptions, 192 yards, and two touchdowns in 14 games, but the best was yet to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gunnar Helm (@gunnarbhelm)

In 2024, he delivered a breakout performance, dominating the Michigan Wolverines with seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. Gunnar also earned ‌second-team All-SEC honors that year. Further, the Titans saw his potential and selected him in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Helm debuted in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos with a 16-yard catch. However, his first real milestone came in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts when he scored his first NFL touchdown.

Most recently, he led his team with six receptions on seven targets for 23 yards in the Week 13 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, Helm has played 12 games, accumulating 36 receptions, 290 yards, and one touchdown in his young NFL career so far. And with every snap, the Texas graduate proves he’s just getting started.

While this season has been terrible for the Titans with just one win, the rookie tight end continues to shine. If Helm keeps up his brilliant performance, he’ll likely gain more popularity and attract brand deals and endorsements. It will lead to a rise in Gunnar Helm’s net worth.