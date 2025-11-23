What Is Harrison Mevis’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Rams Kicker’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

This season, Harrison Mevis commenced his NFL journey with the Los Angeles Rams. Known for his power and clutch accuracy, Mevis earned the nickname “Thiccer Kicker” because of his strength and build. In this article, we will examine his contract, salary, bonuses, and other details.

What is Harrison Mevis’s net worth?

In 2025, Mevis’s net worth is approximately $500,000. The amount reflects his first-year NFL rookie salary with the Rams. However, with consistent on-field performance, fans can expect his net worth to increase with new contracts and performance-based clauses.

Harrison Mevis’s contract

Harrison Mevis signed a one-year, $840,000 contract with the Los Angeles Rams. The contract will end next year, making him a free agent with exclusive rights. This means that if the Rams offer a one-year, league-minimum contract, the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

Harrison Mevis’s salary

In 2025, Mevis will earn a base salary of $840,000 while carrying a cap hit of $326,669. However, his contract does not include any bonuses.

Year Base Salary Cap Hit 2025 $840,000 $326,669

Harrison Mevis’s career earnings

Through 2025, Mevis has earned approximately $475,000. He has only played two games in the NFL so far. However, Mevis can expect this amount to grow steadily with some good performances on the field.

Harrison Mevis’s college and professional career

Mevis was ranked the No. 8 overall kicker in the 2020 class. After graduating from Warsaw Community High School in Warsaw, Indiana, the kicker committed to Missouri. He went 17/20 (85%) on field goals, including a game-winning field goal against Arkansas. Furthermore, he also recorded a career-long 61-yard field goal against Kansas State, the longest in SEC history at the time.

He left the Tigers in 2023 as the program’s all-time leading scorer. He was also included in All-American and All-SEC honors and made multiple appearances on the Lou Groza Award Watch List.

Imago via Instagram @hmevis_6

However, he went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft but signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in May. But he was waived off by the team in August. Mevis then signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League in December last year, where he converted 20 of 21 attempts.

He came back to the NFL after signing with the New York Jets in June this year. However, it did not work out as he had expected, and he was waived in August as part of the final roster cuts before being released in September.

The 23-year-old was signed to the Rams’ practice squad before being promoted to the active roster this month. In his NFL debut, a 42-26 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Mevis converted all six of his point-after attempts. He continued his perfect record in the tight 21-19 win against the Seattle Seahawks, converting three-for-three extra point attempts.

Harrison Mevis’s story, coming from Missouri, going undrafted, and going from playing in the UFL to playing in the NFL, is inspirational. It showcases the kicker’s grit and work ethic in wanting to play the game at the highest level. He has a long way to go in the league and has shown his potential as a reliable point-getter for the Rams.