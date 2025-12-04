What Is Isaac TeSlaa’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Lions WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Isaac TeSlaa has turned heads with his performances in his rookie season for the Detroit Lions. The 23-year-old wide receiver was selected as the 70th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In this article, we will dive deeper into TeSlaa’s net worth, salaries, contracts, brand endorsements, and more.

What is Isaac TeSlaa’s net worth?

In 2025, TeSlaa’s net worth is approximately in the $500,000 to $1 million range. Isaac TeSlaa accrues most of this value from his rookie contract with the Lions. However, this is his first season in the NFL, and he can expect his net worth to grow steadily with consistent on-field performances.

What are Isaac TeSlaa’s contract details?

The wide receiver signed a four-year contract with the Lions. The value of the agreement is estimated to be $6.6 million, including a $1.4 million signing bonus and the same amount guaranteed. Furthermore, he will receive an average annual salary of $1.6 million and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of his contract in 2029.

What is Isaac TeSlaa’s salary?

In 2025, TeSlaa will earn a base salary of $840,000. He will also receive a signing bonus of $1.4 million and a workout bonus of $2,737. This will come with a cap hit of $1.2 million and a dead cap value of $1.4 million. Here’s a breakdown of his contract:

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Workout Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2025 $840,000 $371,718 $2,737 $1,214,455 $1,489,609 2026 $1,117,930 $371,718 $25,000 $1,514,648 $1,115,154 2027 $1,420,860 $371,718 $25,000 $1,817,578 $743,436 2028 $1,713,790 $371,718 $25,000 $2,120,508 $371,718

The Detroit Lions have structured Isaac TeSlaa’s contract so that his base salary increases each year without impacting the team’s salary cap.

What are Isaac TeSlaa’s career earnings?

Through 2025, TeSlaa has earned approximately $2.3 million from his rookie contract with the Lions.

A look at Isaac TeSlaa’s college and professional career

After graduating from Unity Christian High School, TeSlaa committed to play college football at Hillsdale, becoming a starter in his freshman season in 2020. He recorded five passes for 93 yards during the shortened season, which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He led the team in the following season with 45 receptions for 698 yards and seven touchdowns, and was named to the second-team All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

The 2022 season saw TeSlaa being named the conference offensive player of the year. He recorded 68 receptions for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns, and was named an honorable mention All-American. However, he transferred to Arkansas after playing three years at Hillsdale.

In the 2023 season, TeSlaa had 34 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the team’s second-leading scorer. The wide receiver returned for the 2024 season and recorded 28 receptions for 545 yards and three touchdowns before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

In 12 games for the Lions, TeSlaa has six receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa’s brand endorsements

Even though this is just his first season in the NFL, TeSlaa has two brand endorsements. These are from Ford and Matrix Basement Finishing. His deal with Ford is prominent, serving as the brand ambassador for electric vehicles with the tagline “TeSlaa drives a Ford.”

He partnered with Matrix Basement Finishing as part of an NIL deal.

Date Brand May 2025 Matrix Basement Finishing September 2025 Ford

What are the cars owned by Isaac TeSlaa?

Ford gifted the wide receiver an F-150 Lightning electric truck as part of the marketing partnership. This happened after TeSlaa made two excellent one-handed catches during his first two NFL games.

TeSlaa is steadily becoming one of the most prominent young stars in the NFL. His work ethic, dedication, and perseverance make him a formidable force on the field. With consistent performances on the field and the ability to market himself, the 23-year-old can expect a rise in his net worth and career earnings.