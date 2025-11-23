What Is Isaiah Hodgins’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

The New York Giants‘ wide receiver, Isaiah Hodgins, entered his fifth season in the NFL. As a late-round pick, Hodgins has bounced around a few teams before becoming an essential asset to New York. In this article, we will dive deep into his net worth, contract, bonuses, salaries, and brand endorsements.

What is Isaiah Hodgins’s net worth?

In 2025, Hodgins’s net worth is approximately $3 million. The amount aggregates his NFL earnings from his contracts, bonuses, and other ventures. Fans can expect Isaiah Hodgins’ net worth to grow with his consistent on-field performances.

What is Isaiah Hodgins’s contract breakdown?

The wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Giants in the 2025 season. The deal is worth $1.1 million. However, there is no guaranteed amount or bonuses included in Hodgins’ contract. He will become an unrestricted free agent next year after his contract ends, meaning that he will be eligible for an extension or a signing with a different team.

What is Isaiah Hodgins’s salary?

In 2025, Hodgins will earn a base salary of $1.1 million while carrying a cap hit of $488,888. This amounts to 0.16% of the Giants’ cap.

Year Base Salary Cap Hit 2025 $1,100,000 $488,888

Hodgins’s contract underscores his increasing importance and potential to contribute to the Giants’ future success.

What are Isaiah Hodgins’s career earnings?

With four years of NFL experience under his belt, Hodgins has earned approximately $3.7 million through 2025. The amount has been accrued from his contracts with the Giants and Buffalo Bills, as well as brief stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Isaiah Hodgins’s college and professional career

After graduating as a four-star recruit from Berean Christian High School in Walnut Creek, California, Hodgins received offers from Nebraska, Oregon, Washington, and more. However, the wide receiver committed to playing football for the Ducks. As a true freshman in 2017, Hodgins started six of 11 games and caught 31 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

In the following year, he started nine games and recorded 59 receptions for 876 yards and five touchdowns. His junior year was his final year of collegiate football. He caught 86 passes for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns, and subsequently declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was selected as the 207th overall pick in the Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Hodgins signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract, including a $158,888 signing bonus, with the team. However, he missed the entire season due to a shoulder injury that occurred after he was placed on the injured reserve list. The following year, Hodgins was waived by the Bills and then re-signed to the practice squad in December 2021.

The wide receiver made his NFL debut in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. He then signed a reserve/future contract after the team was eliminated in the 2021 playoffs. His first stint with the Giants began in 2022, after the Bills waived him for the third time. In his first season at the Giants, he caught touchdowns in four of his last five regular-season games and recorded 351 yards on 33 receptions.

Before beginning his second stint at the Giants, Hodgins also signed for the 49ers and Steelers’ practice squads.

What are Isaiah Hodgins’s brand endorsements?

Hodgins’s impact on the field has presented him with plenty of opportunities off the field. Hodgins endorsed T-Mobile and Klutch Athletics. In a Facebook video, Hodgins was also seen giving a shoutout to T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights contest.

Additionally, his agency, Klutch Athletics, has launched an apparel brand in collaboration with New Balance, as they seek to expand beyond basketball. Hodgins is one of the 40 NFL players represented by Klutch.

Year Brand 2023 T-Mobile 2025 Klutch Athletics with New Balance

Isaiah Hodgins has slowly established himself as a valuable player in the league. The 27-year-old is still young and has plenty to look forward to as he continues to perform on the field. Furthermore, with a couple of brand endorsements, Hodgins will see his net worth and career earnings increase steadily.