What Is Jake Bobo’s Net Worth in 2026? Contract Breakdown, Earnings, Salary, & Endorsement Deals

Jake Bobo never arrived with noise. He arrived with a backpack and a chance. Undrafted players usually don’t get patience. They get moments. Bobo used his. Seattle noticed the effort early. Routes were sharp, and hands were steady. Trust followed. Money followed later, and his financial story mirrors his football path.

Jake Bobo’s Net Worth 2026

Jake Bobo’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $2,705,000. That number matters more because of how it started. No draft bonus padded it. No early guarantees softened the grind. His money came straight from making rosters and staying useful. In 2024, Bobo earned $915,000, all base salary. That season confirmed he belonged. By 2025, his pay rose again. Stability followed production. His net worth reflects trust built slowly, not hype bought early.

Jake Bobo’s Contract Breakdown

Jake Bobo signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023 after going undrafted. That first deal was basic. One year. Minimal guarantees. He stayed anyway. Seattle kept him through 2024 without hesitation. His 2025 contract shows another step forward, not a leap. Over the past five years, his professional record includes only Seattle. No bouncing. No resets. Just short-term deals stacking upward. His current contract runs through 2025, paying year by year. No long extension yet. That’s common for developing wide receivers. The Seahawks clearly prefer proving grounds before promises.

What Is Jake Bobo’s Salary?

Jake Bobo’s salary follows a clean upward line. No complicated incentives. No hidden bonuses after signing.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 $750,000 $10,000 Seattle Seahawks 2024 $915,000 — Seattle Seahawks 2025 $1,030,000 —

In 2025, Bobo earns $1,030,000, his highest annual salary so far. Every dollar reflects roster trust.

Jake Bobo’s Career Earnings

Jake Bobo’s career earnings total $2,705,000 USD. His rookie season in 2023 brought $760,000, including a small signing bonus. That alone beat expectations for an undrafted player. In 2024, his earnings jumped to $915,000, showing Seattle’s confidence. Then came 2025. Another raise, and another season secured.

Across three seasons, his income shows steady belief from the organization. No gaps. No demotions. That consistency matters more than speed. His earnings tell a story of staying power.

Jake Bobo’s Brand Deals And Endorsements

Jake Bobo’s endorsement profile stays simple right now. He hasn’t chased big brand deals yet. Most appearances connect to Seahawks media, training content, or team promotions. No major national endorsements have surfaced publicly. That’s normal for role receivers early. He doesn’t own visible side ventures or public investments either. No startups. No lifestyle brands. His focus remains football-first. Endorsements usually follow breakout seasons. Bobo appears patient.

Jake Bobo’s financial rise matches his football identity. Quiet work. Steady progress. By 2026, his $2.7 million net worth reflects earned opportunity, not shortcuts. Seattle trusted him. He delivered. The next contract decides everything.