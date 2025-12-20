What Is Jake Moody’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Commanders Kicker’s Salary, Contract, Career Earnings & More

Jake Moody has quickly established himself as one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL. Selected as the 99th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, Moody entered his fifth season in the league with the Washington Commanders. In this article, we will explore his net worth, contracts, salaries, and brand endorsements, among other things.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Jake Moody’s net worth?

In 2025, Moody’s net worth is estimated to range between $2 million and $3 million. Most of his income comes from his contracts, playing for three teams, and a few brand endorsements.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Jake Moody’s contract details?

After his stint with the Chicago Bears, Moody signed a one-year contract with the Commanders. The agreement is estimated to be worth $1.03 million. The deal ends next year, after which he will become an Exclusive Rights Free Agent. This means that if the Commanders offer Moody a one-year, league minimum contract, he will not be allowed to negotiate with other teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jake Moody’s salary?

In 2025, the kicker will earn a base salary of $1.03 million while carrying a cap hit of $400,554.

Year Base Salary Cap Hit League Cap % 2025 $1,030,000 $400,554 0.14%

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What are Jake Moody’s career earnings?

Through 2025, Moody has earned approximately $3.3 million. Most of these earnings have come from his contracts with the San Francisco 49ers, the Browns, and the Commanders.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look at Jake Moody’s college and professional career

After graduating from Northville High School in Northville, Michigan, Moody committed to play college football for the University of Michigan in 2018. In his freshman year, the kicker set a Wolverines’ single-game record with six field goals in a 31–20 victory over Indiana. He continued to improve and set his personal best of a 69-yard field goal in practice during his junior year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In his senior year in 2021, Moody converted 22 of 24 field goals. Furthermore, he did not miss a single extra-point kick, converting all 56 of his attempts. In Michigan’s win against Nebraska, Moody recorded the game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter. He led the team in scoring with 122 points and earned both the 2021 Bakken–Andersen Big Ten Kicker of the Year and the Lou Groza Award.

ADVERTISEMENT

The kicker returned for a fifth season and broke the single-season scoring record with 147 points. He finished his collegiate career with 355 points, setting a new all-time Michigan scoring record and also setting the program record for longest field goal made at 59 yards.

Moody played for the 49ers for three seasons after he was selected as the 99th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After his three-year stint, he signed for the Bears’ practice squad. The kicker joined the active team and set a franchise record for the most successful field goals in a debut.

In six games so far for the Commanders, Moody has converted 14-17 field goal attempts and converted 9 of 10 extra point attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look at Jake Moody’s brand endorsements

Jake Moody signed NIL deals with eFuse and Barstool Sports. Apart from his NIL deals, he does not have any other brand endorsements yet.

Date Brand 2022 eFuse 2022 Barstool

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Moody’s rise from playing high school and college football in Michigan to reaching the NFL is inspirational. The kicker has added much-needed points to the total whenever he is called upon. With consistent on-field performances and hard work, he can expect his net worth and earnings to grow steadily.