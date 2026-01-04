What Is Jake Tonges’ Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & More About the 49ers Tight End

Jake Tonges is not the type of NFL player who arrived with hype or headlines. He entered the league quietly, without being drafted, and had to fight for every snap. Today, as a tight end with the San Francisco 49ers, Tonges has carved out a role that reflects persistence more than flash.

What is Jake Tonges’ net worth?

Jake Tonges’ net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around $1.4 million to $1.5 million. That number comes almost entirely from NFL contracts, not endorsements or outside business deals. Tonges is not a star player earning massive bonuses, but he is doing what many players hope for: staying in the league and getting paid consistently.

Jake Tonges’ net worth reflects a slow and steady NFL career. He earns base salary money, moves when opportunities open up, and keeps himself valuable as a depth tight end. If he remains on an active roster for another season or two, his net worth will continue to grow in a realistic, sustainable way.

What is Jake Tonges’ contract breakdown?

Jake Tonges is currently signed with the San Francisco 49ers, one of the deepest teams in the league. His contract is a standard NFL deal with no long-term guarantees and no reported signing bonus. This is normal for undrafted players who are still proving their value.

For the 2024 season, Tonges is earning $915,000, which is his full base salary. The deal is straightforward: show up, stay healthy, and contribute when needed. There are no publicly listed incentives or escalators tied to the contract.

His situation is simple: the 49ers value him as a reliable option behind their top tight ends. If he continues to step up during injuries or rotation changes, he could earn another short-term deal or a small raise in the future.

What is Jake Tonges’ salary?

Jake Tonges’ salary is based purely on his NFL contract. There is no known endorsement income added to his yearly earnings.

In 2024, Tonges is making $915,000 with the San Francisco 49ers. That amount puts him in the lower range of NFL salaries, but it is still a strong paycheck for a player who entered the league without being drafted.

Here’s a simple breakdown of his recent salary:

Team Year Salary Bonus San Francisco 49ers 2025 $1,030,000 $8,820 San Francisco 49ers 2024 $915,000 $8,820 San Francisco 49ers 2023 $180,000 $8,820 Chicago Bears 2022 $391,670 $7,000

This salary shows his role on the team. He is not paid to lead the offense or be a star. His job is to stay ready and step in when needed. In today’s NFL, players who can fill gaps and help in key moments are very important.

What are Jake Tonges’ career earnings?

Jake Tonges’ career earnings so far are estimated at about $1,493,670. That total includes money earned during his time with the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers. He signed with the Bears in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. While he did not record stats during games, he still earned money through roster time and practice squad contracts. Those early seasons helped him stay in the league and learn the professional game.

His move to San Francisco gave his career stability. The 49ers’ system allowed him to show his value as a blocker and short-yardage target. Jake Tonges’ net worth has grown year by year, not overnight, which is the reality for many NFL players.

A look at Jake Tonges’ college and professional career

Jake Tonges played college football at California (Berkeley), where he was not a highly ranked recruit. He earned his place through patience and development rather than immediate impact. Over his college career, he recorded 47 catches for 620 yards, becoming a dependable tight end who did the small things right.

In 2021, Tonges was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, an award given to the best walk-on player in college football. That nomination summed up his college career: overlooked early, respected later. After going undrafted in 2022, Tonges signed with the Chicago Bears. His time in Chicago was mostly spent learning and adjusting to the NFL level. While he didn’t get on the stat sheet, he gained experience that helped him survive roster cuts.

His real breakthrough came with the San Francisco 49ers. Injuries to key players opened the door, and Tonges took advantage. In the 2025 season, he caught a game-winning touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks and later scored again against the Los Angeles Rams. Those moments helped him gain trust inside the building and showed he could deliver under pressure.

What are the brands endorsed by Jake Tonges?

As of now, there is no public information showing that Jake Tonges has signed any brand endorsement deals. There are no confirmed sponsorships, and his social media pages do not feature paid promotions.

This is not unusual for players in his role. Many depth players focus on staying in the league rather than building a brand early in their careers. If Tonges earns a larger role or becomes a regular contributor, endorsement opportunities could come later. For now, football remains his main focus.

Jake Tonges is a reminder that not every NFL career is about fame or massive contracts. His path is about staying ready, earning trust, and making the most of limited chances. The current Jake Tonges net worth of around $1.5 million reflects steady progress and smart career survival. He may never be the highest-paid tight end in the league, but his story fits the reality of the NFL. For players like Tonges, success is measured in seasons survived, contracts earned, and moments delivered when the team needs them most.