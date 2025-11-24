What is Jalen Coker’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Panthers WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Each year, hundreds of football players enter the NFL Draft, but not everyone gets selected by a team. These players then become undrafted players. Teams have often signed undrafted players, and Jalen Coker is one such example. The Carolina Panthers signed the wide receiver after he went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. He received a substantial contract that fattened his wallet quite a bit. So, let’s find out more about the same.

What is Jalen Coker’s net worth?

As of November 2025, there are no credible sources that have revealed Jalen Coker’s net worth. It has only been a year since his NFL debut, so it might take some time before an estimation of his assets and liabilities becomes public. His agent is Matthew Glose of Generation Sports Group, who looks after his finances.

What is Jalen Coker’s contract breakdown?

According to Spotrac, Jalen Coker is under a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers. The WR will receive $1,755,000 during that period, which is $877,500 annually. There are neither any prorated bonuses nor guaranteed pay included in his contract. In 2026, he will become an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA).

What is Jalen Coker’s salary breakdown?

According to Over the Cap, Jalen’s current salary is $960,000. In his rookie year, he received a salary of $795,000. However, on paper, his base salary is $811,667, with an $8,820 workout bonus, totaling a cap hit of $820,487. Here is a breakdown of the WR’s salary.

Team Year Salary Cap Hit Carolina Panthers 2024 $795,000 $662,500 Carolina Panthers 2025 $960,000 $811,667 (+$8,820) Carolina Panthers 2026 (ERFA) – – Total $1,755,000 $1,482,987

What are Jalen Coker’s career earnings?

Jalen Coker’s career earnings stand at $1,755,000. The entirety of his career earnings comes from his contract with the Panthers.

A look at Jalen Coker’s college and professional career

Jalen Coker attended the College of the Holy Cross from 2020 to 2023. The WR was one of the best football players during that time. He recorded 163 catches for 2,684 yards. He scored 31 touchdowns, which became a school record. His on-field performance earned him multiple awards and highlights. He was named on the Second-team All-Patriot League in 2021, made the First-team All-Patriot League twice in 2022 and 2023, and First-Team FCS All-American in 2023.

Coker is yet to reach the heights with the Panthers like he did during his college time. He is trying his best at every chance he gets. Since his debut, he has played 16 games, made 43 receptions for 596 yards, and scored 2 touchdowns.

Jalen Coker’s contract will expire after the 2025 NFL season. However, the Panthers may be willing to extend his contract. The 24-year-old receiver might also receive offers from other teams. Coker has plenty of time left to improve his game and gain experience. Doing it will also increase his face value, helping him accumulate greater wealth through contracts and brand endorsements.