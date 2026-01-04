What Is Jalen Royals’ Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Contract, Endorsements & About NFL WR

Essentials Inside The Story Royals fights for role as Chiefs’ rookie wide receiver

Signed $5.07M rookie contract after record Utah State season

Early brand exposure could boost net worth and future deals

Jalen Royals went from junior college underdog to Utah State star, catching the eyes of NFL scouts and earning a fourth-round ticket to Kansas City. As the rookie WR suits up for the Chiefs, fans aren’t just tracking his snaps, they’re asking how much is Royals earning, and what does his rookie contract mean for his net worth.

What is Jalen Royals’ net worth?

Jalen Royals’ net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around $1 million to $1.7 million. This money mainly comes from his rookie NFL contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. As a fourth-round pick, he is not earning superstar money yet, but he is financially stable for a young player just starting his career. His net worth could grow as he earns more playing time, impresses during the game, and signs endorsements, or gets a new contract in the future.

Jalen Royals’ contract breakdown

Jalen Royals signed his rookie contract after being picked by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. His deal follows the standard rookie wage scale set by the NFL. The contract is fully structured and fixed, meaning there was little room for negotiation.

He signed a four-year deal worth about $5.07 million, which includes a signing bonus of around $867,200. This signing bonus is guaranteed money. This would mean that he is entitled to this amount even if things do not go as planned. His contract runs through the 2028 season, meaning that he would be an unrestricted free agent in 2029.

What is Jalen Royals’ salary?

Jalen Royals’ salary increases each year of his rookie contract. His pay includes base salary, a small workout bonus for 2025 in the range of $3,542, and a portion of his signing bonus spread across the contract years. This setup is common for rookie deals in the NFL.

In his first year, a major part of his earnings come from the signing bonus. As the years go on, his base salary grows. Even though his salary is modest compared to that of star receivers, it reflects his role as a developing player who must earn snaps and targets.

Team Year Salary Bonus Kansas City Chiefs 2025 $840,000 $216,800 Kansas City Chiefs 2026 $1,005,000 $216,800 Kansas City Chiefs 2027 $1,120,000 $216,800 Kansas City Chiefs 2028 $1,235,000 $216,800

Jalen Royals’ career earnings

By the end of the 2026 season, Jalen Royals will have earned close to $2.7 million in total NFL income before taxes. If he completes his full rookie contract, his career earnings from football alone will cross $5 million. These numbers do not include any future bonuses, incentives, or endorsement income. For a player still early in his career, this is a strong financial start.

Jalen Royals’ college and professional career

Jalen Royals began his football journey at Hillgrove High School in Georgia. He was a multi-sport athlete, playing football, basketball, and track. In his senior year, he showed promise as a receiver but was not heavily recruited by major programs. He started his college career at Georgia Military College. As a freshman, he played in 11 games and scored two touchdowns. After that season, he transferred to Utah State to test himself at a higher level of college football.

Imago Jalen Royal at Utah University

At Utah State, Jalen Royals slowly grew into a top target. His breakout year came in 2023, when he caught 68 passes for over 1,000 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. That season set school records and put him on the national radar. In 2024, he followed it up with another solid season and proved his production was no fluke. In 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs drafted him in the fourth round. This marked the start of his NFL career, where he now works to earn a role in a competitive offense.

What are the brands endorsed by Jalen Royals?

As of now, Jalen Royals does not have any long-term personal endorsement deals officially announced. Still, he has already taken an important step by being part of the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. He was one of the 42 rookie players in attendance at this year’s event in Los Angeles. This event gives young players a chance to meet major brands, shoot content, and build early business relationships. For rookies like Royals, this is often the first door into the endorsement world.

As his NFL career develops, and if he earns more playing time with the Kansas City Chiefs, these early brand connections could turn into real endorsement deals. Strong performances, fan support, and a clear role on the team usually lead to more marketing chances for young wide receivers like him.

Jalen Royals’ net worth is still growing, just like his NFL career. He is not a household name yet, but his steady rise shows promise. With a solid rookie contract, early brand exposure, and a chance to develop with the Chiefs, his future could look promising. If he keeps improving on the field, his earnings and profile could increase over the next few years.