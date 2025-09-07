What Is Jaxson Dart’s Relationship Status? All About His Love Life After Breakup With Lola Sexton

Jaxson Dart was drafted by the New York Giants in May 2025 by Joe Schoen on a rookie contract. The Giants made it clear they were investing not just in a quarterback, but in the face of their future era. Dart’s presence sparked intrigue both for his on-field talent and his breakup, which unfolded publicly on social media. “I hope he has a good, healthy season. I just want everyone to move on. It’s in the past, and life goes on,” Lola Sexton, his ex-girlfriend, said following the controversial breakup. Dart met Sexton in high school in Utah, and they began dating in 2020.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Dart’s breakup with his high school sweetheart, Lola Sexton, made headlines in August 2024, months before he departed Ole, Miss Sexton accused him of cheating for over a year, learning of it through an anonymous tip. “I really didn’t want to have to do this, but some stuff has been brought to my attention, and I just feel like I have to clear the air and share my side of the story. So yes, he was cheating on me for a little over a year and a half, from what I know. I found out from an anonymous text message. Whoever you are, thank you. Thank you so much,” she said at the time.

In September 2024, Sexton “cleared the air” in a viral video, confirming the relationship had ended permanently. A family member later reinforced, according to the New York Post, that reconciliation was off the table.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sexton’s friend on TikTok posted, “Just a casual coffee date finding out her boyfriend cheated on her for the last year.” Sexton responded, “Real!!!!!” in the comments. Despite the turmoil, Dart remained focused on his football career. For many young athletes, balancing public exposure and sporting expectations can be challenging, and Dart’s story reflects this delicate act. Sexton’s sister stated, “She had no idea about any of the cheating until now. She’s not going back.” Dart has not publicly addressed the rumors and has not been linked to any new relationship.

AD

Jaxson Dart Balances NFL Rise With Spotlight From Highly Publicized Breakup

In 2024, Dart posted his best college season, earning First-Team All-SEC honors and rising into first-round draft consideration. He won Gatorade Player of the Year with 4,691 yards, 67 touchdowns, and four interceptions as a senior. The Giants’ decision to trade up and select Dart 25th overall confirmed the franchise’s belief in both his talent and resilience.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Giants’ Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders is generating excitement as the team may use a unique set of plays to give their rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart, his NFL debut. Dart impressed in preseason with 32 completions on 47 attempts for 372 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He earned the number two spot on the depth chart behind veteran Russell Wilson, surpassing Jameis Winston—a clear signal that the coaching staff trusts his ability to lead. A potential mid-game appearance by Dart could add a thrilling twist to the NFC East opener.

Within weeks, Dart climbed ahead of Jameis Winston on the depth chart, demonstrating the team’s growing confidence in him. Since the breakup, Dart’s personal life has remained deliberately quiet. He has avoided new relationship rumors and projects a professional, football-first image publicly. By keeping his private life under wraps, he has shifted attention to his readiness for the NFL. For now, Dart’s status is simple: single, with a clear focus on his career. In the NFL ecosystem, where players’ personal stories often intertwine with public legacies, Dart’s current narrative centers firmly on football.